Coors Light Beer Train first barreled through the American landscape in 2005, bringing ice-cold refreshment to the nation’s 21-and-uppers through the brand’s iconic commercial. Now, after 12 years out of transit, the Beer Train is making its anticipated return for the 2024 Super Bowl.

To sweeten the comeback, the brand is giving fans the chance to book a virtual seat on the Coors Express. Through CGI, the selected passengers will be portrayed “riding” the train during a new commercial set to run during Super Bowl LVII. That means they’ll sign a contract and be compensated with $500 in talent fees and limited-edition Coors swag, according to a press release.

Since the train will be moving at roughly 900 miles per hour in the game-day ad Coors Light will release a slow-motion version of the commercial online. There are 100 seats available, and the brand will open up limited booking slots each day at 1 p.m. EST from Jan. 28 through Feb. 2.

“We can’t wait to introduce the Coors Light Chill Train to the next generation of Coors Light drinkers, giving our fans a front row, or window seat, to the action,” says Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for all Coors brands.

Between 1989 and 2023, Anheuser-Busch laid full claim to all beer advertising space during the Big Game. In June 2022, the beverage giant forfeited its exclusivity deal, freeing up space for MillerCoors to swoop in. There was much speculation over which beer giant would secure the 30-second slot of screen time during the 2023 game, but when the day came, MillerCoors killed three birds with one stone by advertising Miller Lite, Coors Light, and even Blue Moon in a tightly-packed ad snippet.

The Chill Train’s return aligns with an upward trajectory for Coors. Last spring, the brand was on a sales hot streak, netting an over 17-percent growth in overall volume sales, according to data from Circana. With major competitor Bud Light having a rather rough year, Coors and Miller could very well continue to soar.