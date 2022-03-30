Sean “Diddy” Combs and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka are throwing their hats into the RTD space with the launch of CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

The CÎROC Vodka Spritz collection will feature four summer-ready flavors: Watermelon Kiwi with hints of ripe melon and green kiwi, Sunset Citrus with notes of orange and stone fruits, Pineapple Passion, and Colada, which features coconut and pineapple. Each of the varieties will contain no artificial sweeteners and will remain gluten-free.

Like many brands, the vodka giant aims to capture the growing seltzer and RTD audience in their own unique way.

“Combs and CÎROC identified the need to bring the culture to the ready-to-drink market,” the company shared in their press release.. The full collection will be available nationwide beginning April 1st and will be priced at $16.99 for a 4-pack containing one of each flavor. Eager fans can also pre-order the spritz collection online at Nestor Liquor and Sip Whiskey.