If you’re experiencing a bad case of the Mondays, we’d suggest a round of Chili’s Margaritas.

The restaurant is offering Presidente Margaritas for a fitting $3.13 all day on March 13, according to a representative from the brand. The promotion is part of a nationwide celebration of Chili’s Grill & Bar’s 48th anniversary and will be available for one day only.

It’s an annual Chili’s tradition to offer low-priced Margaritas on its birthday — the chain has annually offered $3.13 sips for the past several years. The premium Presidente Margarita is created with Lunazul Reposado Tequila, Citrónge Extra Fine Orange Liqueur, and E&J Brandy. It typically retails for $9.

“We’re leaning into nostalgia and finding fun ways to get Chili’s back into cultural conversations,” Chili’s CMO George Felix states. “Our guests have fond memories of Chili’s back in the day, and we wanted to bring back those moments with a collection that highlights our heritage.”

Chili’s is also dropping a line of new, limited-edition ‘70s merch (to commemorate its 1975 inception) alongside the drinks promotion. For the first time, Chili’s is offering a line of baby onesies to match the adult-sized shirts, with each pint-sized outfit retailing for $15 online. New T-shirt designs, stickers, and pepper-themed hair accessories are also available on the brand’s merch website.

If you miss Chili’s promotion, rest assured that the chain offers other budget-friendly sips. It regularly sells a Margarita of the month at a discounted rate, and while the promotion varies by location, it’s typically priced at around $6. This month, Chili’s is hosting “Marg Madness” with a range of lower-priced drinks on its menu — including the Presidente, El Niño, Henny ‘Rita, Patrón Blackberry, and more.

Competing chain Applebee’s offers St. Patrick’s Day-themed drinks for $6 all month long (if you can get past that neon green hue, that is).

There’s no better time to grab a round with friends on a weeknight.