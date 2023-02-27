We’d consider ourselves lucky to find cocktails for less than $10 these days. This chain’s holiday drinks deal, however, has us feeling quite fortunate.

Applebee’s recently dropped two new Saintly Sips drinks for St. Patrick’s Day, according to a Feb. 21 press release. Two new drinks — both available for just $6 — are returning to menus this March.

The budget-friendly drinks are served in the chain’s signature Mucho glasses, which contain 18 ounces of sweet neon goodness.

The Tipsy Leprechaun is a green-hued cocktail created with premium Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur, blue Curaçao, premium sour mix, and lemon-lime soda. It’s topped off with a sweet rainbow sprinkle rim — new to this year’s iterations. Guests can also choose the Pot O’ Gold Colada, a mix of Captain Morgan and mango, in the chain’s frozen take on a Piña Colada.

Applebee’s is also adding special zero-ABV offerings to its annual holiday drinks special. Rainbow Lemonades, made with non-alcoholic fruit-flavored or fountain lemonade, include a sweet candy rainbow garnish.

“At Applebee’s, the whole family can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month long with our $6 Saintly Sips made with premium spirits, along with our latest non-alcoholic Rainbow Lemonades,” vice president of beverage innovation Patrick Kirk states in the press release. “Every March I’m reminded of my favorite Irish saying: ‘May your heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide, and may you hold a budget-friendly, Saintly Sips Mucho in the palm of your hand.’”

Large drinks for under $10?! Pinch us, we must be dreaming!