Virginia’s RdV Vineyards has been purchased by the owners of Bordeaux’s esteemed Château Montrose, according to a Tuesday press release. The deal, which is the first major acquisition by a major Bordeaux estate in the eastern U.S., suggests Virginia wine is being taken more seriously on the world stage.

Founded by Rutger de Vink in 2006, RdV Vineyards broke ground as a pioneer in Virginia wine. The new ownership plans to change the brand’s name to Lost Mountain as a tribute to the terroir of the region in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. De Vink will stay on through the 2024 harvest as a consultant, while the rest of the RdV team will continue to work at the estate including winemaker and master of wine Joshua Gainer. The purchase included 93 acres of vineyards, 18 of which are under vine with grapes including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot — the same varieties that can be found in Bordeaux. The financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Château Montrose is a famed producer in Bordeaux’s St. Estèphe region, designated as a second growth under the 1855 Bordeaux classification. This estate is owned by the Bouygues family (led by billionaire brothers Martin and Olivier) who run a shared business in the telecommunications, media, and construction industries. The conglomerate also owns Château Tronquoy in St-Estèphe, Clos Rougeard in Saumur, Domaine Rebourseau in Gevrey-Chambertin, Distillerie de la Métairie in Cognac, and Chinon truffle farm La Truffière de Cément. This acquisition marks the family’s first foray into American wine.

The press release also revealed that Lost Mountain and the rest of the Bouygues’ existing properties will be grouped under a new umbrella company called Eutopia Estates. The new entity will be led by Charlotte Bouygues, daughter of Martin and Melissa Bouygues. The Eutopia Estates team believes Charlotte “embodies a unique confluence of American innovation and European tradition,” according to the release.

According to their statement, the Bougyes family shares the same foundational values as RdV, which they said was evident upon their first visit to the estate: “In many ways, the Bouygues have embraced Rutger’s vision of creating an iconic wine in an unlikely location, making them the perfect fit to guide RdV Vineyards into its next era.”

