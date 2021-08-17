For a relatively niche space within the drinking world, the world of celebrity drinks is fairly saturated with options these days.

In a recent article for Esquire, Aaron Goldfarb (who is also a VinePair writer at large) ranked an extensive pool of A-lister spirits. Goldfarb included 63 brands in the ranking, which are “visible owned, invested in, or heavily promoted by a celebrity.” On the topic of celebrity, he limited the field to sports stars, actors, socialites, and musicians.

Each product was ranked based on three components: taste (out of 10), star power (out of 10), and shamelessness (no limit). With so many bottles of varying quality on offer, it was no doubt a considerable undertaking. And the final results ranged from shocking to entirely expected.

Claiming the number one spot with all-around top scores was Peyton Manning and Andy Roddick’s Sweetens Cove Bourbon, which Goldfarb described as “carefully blended.” Following closely behind in third place was beloved actor Ryan Reynolds and Aviation Gin. Reynolds now serves as a spokesperson for the brand after recently selling his stake in the gin.

At the other end of the spectrum, the results showed that star power and social media followings do not equate to quality. Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila landed in 60th place. The “problematic” tequila scored low in the ranking, given public reception to the product launch and overall low quality in taste. Nearing the end of the list at 62 was Tesla Tequila, an “overpriced troll in a bottle” from Elon Musk.

All of which begs the question: Just because a celebrity has the means to launch themselves into the world of booze, should they?

For an alternative (and not quite as extensive) list, check out VinePair’s own ranking of celebrity spirits here.