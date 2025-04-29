This summer just got a little sweeter. On Tuesday, Anheuser-Busch announced the return of its cult favorite flavored beer: Busch Light Apple.

First launched in July 2020 as Busch Light’s first-ever flavored line extension, the limited-edition, seasonal lager quickly gained a loyal fanbase. The following summer, the flavored lager sold over one million cases in less than nine weeks, prompting the brand to roll out the beer nationwide in 2022.

But when summer 2023 came around, Busch Light Apple (lovingly nicknamed “Bapple” by fans) didn’t make its anticipated return. Instead, the brand unveiled a peach-flavored beer, inspiring die-hard Bapple fanatics to go to great lengths in an attempt to recreate the seemingly extinct brew. They tried to craft homebrewed clones, some devotees poured Snapple Apple into cans of Keystone Light, and at least one bar infused Busch Light with cinnamon and apple slices.

“One in every three comments on Busch Light’s social posts is from fans urging us to bring back Busch Light Apple, and we’ve read every single one,” Krystyn Stowe, head of marketing for Busch Family & Natural Family at Anheuser-Busch, said in a press release. “We have always listened to our fans and met them exactly where they are, which has catapulted the Busch Light brand to the top of the beer industry.”

Rumors of the beloved brew’s return started circulating in March 2025 when the country music Instagram account Outlaw Country Songs posted a photo submitted by a follower showing a recently-manufactured cardboard case for Busch Light Apple. The account followed up with another post on April 19 that depicted 30-packs of the beer on display at an undisclosed store. The post led consumers to believe that Busch Light Apple was already back in some capacity, though details on distribution and longevity were unknown until now.

Busch Light Apple will be available at retailers nationwide starting May 1 while supplies last. It remains unclear if there will be another batch of Busch Light Apple after this limited-edition drop, so fans should stock up while they can, especially considering how fast cans flew off the shelves last time around.