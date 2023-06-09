If you can’t make it to the farmer’s market this weekend, your local liquor store might be able to satisfy any peachy cravings you’ve got.

Anheuser-Busch is launching Busch Light Peach, a sessionable limited-edition lager. The beer’s June 12 release coincides with “peak peach season,” as the brand shares in a recent press release.

The new offering is 4.1 percent ABV and contains subtle stone fruit flavors to complement Busch Light’s classic profile. It’s now available in 33 states across the country, and the 12-ounce cans can be purchased in packs of 12, 24, and 30.

“With the release of Busch Light Peach, the brand is satisfying consumer demands for a new flavor innovation that will complement summertime hikes, hangs, and days by the water with a seasonal take on the classic,” the brand shares in the release.

This peachy lager follows the massive popularity of Busch Light Apple, another fruit-flavored light lager offered between 2020 and 2022. It was discontinued in August 2022, much to the dismay of its fans nationwide. It even prompted a related Facebook group and Change.org petition, as petition organizer Sarah Stanek said the news was “devastating to all of us loyal Busch Light Apple drinkers.”

Though peach season lasts through early fall, there’s no telling how long this Busch Light will remain on shelves.