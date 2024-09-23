Ever wonder what it’s like to be the master distiller? To celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month, renowned whiskey producer Buffalo Trace is offering the chance for one fan to live that fantasy for a day.

The historic Kentucky distillery, with roots going back to 1775, will select one whiskey lover to travel to Frankfort to shadow the brand’s current master distiller, Harlen Wheatley. During the experience, nearly every aspect of the bourbon-making process will be explored, with private, hands-on lessons on the distillery’s heritage and craftsmanship.

“While many of our fans know the history of Buffalo Trace Distillery and legacy of our award-winning whiskeys, they have never gone this far behind-the-scenes,” said Wheatley in a press release “I’m excited to share more about what it takes to make the world’s most award-winning whiskeys with a fan who is equally as passionate about this industry as we are at Buffalo Trace Distillery.”

In addition to a full day of working with Wheatley, the winner of this rare opportunity will receive roundtrip transportation to Louisville, a one night stay at the Buffalo Trace’s exclusive Stagg Lodge including dinner prepared by the distillery’s private chef, the chance to taste the exclusive 2023 Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection, two $100 gift cards to the distillery gift shop, and more. The winner can bring a guest on their journey as well.

The sweepstakes will go live on the Buffalo Trace website on September 23 at 12:00am EST and run until 11:59pm EST on September 30. The winner will be drawn randomly on October 1, 2024.