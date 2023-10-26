Buffalo Trace Announces Extremely Limited, $10,000 Eagle Rare 25

Buffalo Trace Distillery has announced the launch of Eagle Rare 25, the oldest release from Eagle Rare to date.

The 25-year-old whiskey is the first release from Buffalo Trace’s experimental Warehouse P, one of two experimental warehouses that began operating in Dec. 2022 with the goal of extending both the aging and maturation processes typical of bourbon and American whiskeys. The distillery has experimented with whiskey production through numerous methods over the years, testing variables like barrel char levels, temperature, light, airflow, and barrel placement, which impact aging and maturation of whiskey. Eagle Rare 25 is the newest result of these experiments.

“Eagle Rare 25 defies the conventional limits of typical bourbon aging,” said master distiller Harlen Wheatley in a Thursday press release. He explains that when crafting whiskey in Kentucky, more liquid is lost due to evaporation and extraction of flavors from the barrels used, which can lead to more intense and over-oaked whiskeys that can taste astringent or dry. “The unique set of aging conditions in Warehouse P has allowed us to create a 25-year-old bourbon that smooths out the extractions and highlights the desirable flavors found in ultra-aged American whiskey products.”

According to the brand, Eagle Rare 25 delivers aromas of dark chocolate, oak, cherry, and icing alongside a palate boasting dark fruit, vanilla, and butterscotch flavors. The bourbon is also said to carry an extremely long finish accented by notes of black pepper, baking spice, and rickhouse floor. The expression joins the existing Eagle Rare portfolio, which consists of Eagle Rare, Double Eagle Very Rare, and Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old, the last of which is an annual fall release within the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection.

“We closely monitored Eagle Rare 25 throughout the aging process and discovered that the impact over time due to controlled, extended aging was optimally mature whiskey,” Wheatley says. “By that I mean whiskey that is unique, smooth and complex with deep, mature flavors around every corner. We are quite proud of this bourbon.”

The bourbon is bottled at 101-proof (50.5 percent ABV) and is housed in a hand-blown crystal decanter that’s hand-hammered with a pair of sterling silver wings, which are meant to symbolize the whiskey’s silver anniversary. The decanter is packaged in a custom display box adorned with another pair of wings framing the precious bottle.

“Around the globe, an eagle’s wings symbolize freedom and the opportunity to reach higher. It’s also a reminder for us at Buffalo Trace Distillery to never settle in our pursuit of crafting the perfect bourbon,” says Buffalo Trace Distillery global brand director Andrew Duncan.

Beginning Nov. 2023, approximately 200 bottles of Eagle Rare 25 will be available at retailers, bars, and restaurants globally at a suggested retail price of $10,000.