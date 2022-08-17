After widespread flooding impacted Eastern Kentucky communities earlier this summer, Buffalo Trace is auctioning off some of its most prized expressions to raise funds for charity.

The Kentucky whiskey brand is partnering with auctioning service Menish Productions to offer collectible whiskeys and an exclusive distillery experience. All proceeds will benefit those impacted by the recent floods, according to the distillery’s Aug. 16 press release.

The online auction, running from Aug. 18 – 25, will feature several of the brand’s standout offerings: a six-bottle Van Winkle Whiskey set; one five-bottle Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection set; a bottle of Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon; two Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon packages; and one four-bottle set of Old Charter Oak Bourbon. A VIP tour of the Buffalo Trace Distillery is also included in the week-long auction.

The Van Winkle set includes the distillery’s entire line of expressions including Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year. It does not include the Van Winkle Rye.

As the whiskey company is based in Frankfort, Ky., several Buffalo Trace employees felt the impact of the devastating floods. The press release states that some experienced the loss of extended family members.

“The loss of lives, housing, infrastructure, and even basic necessities most of us take for granted is devastating,” chief executive officer Mark Brown states in the release. “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Eastern Kentucky disaster relief.”

This flood relief effort follows the contributions of others in the Kentucky whiskey and bourbon industry. An auction by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association and Bourbon Crusaders, currently ongoing until Aug. 21, directs all proceeds to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.