Heavy, late-July rain storms across the midwest caused widespread flooding in Kentucky over the past week, resulting in fallen trees, destroyed utility lines, and 37 deaths.

An upcoming auction of prized bourbon aims to bring relief to those affected by the flood. In a joint effort between the Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the charitable spirits group Bourbon Crusaders, and bourbon author Fred Minnick, a number of private barrel expressions will be available for sale to benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The online auction, hosted from Aug. 11 to 21, will also feature rare aged spirits, tasting opportunities, and spirits-focused tourism packages. Westport Whiskey & Wine in Louisville, Ky. will coordinate the distribution of auction items. Donations from members of the host organizations, as well as charitable partners, will provide the auction items, according to an Aug. 4 emailed press release.

This isn’t the first time that the Kentucky Distillers’ Association launched an auction to help Kentucky residents. The group hosted a similar, successful charity sale in December 2021, raising $3.4 million for Western Kentuckians affected by catastrophic tornadoes.

In a state known for its production of prized whiskey, Kentucky governor Andy Beshear notes that the industry is invested in its communities, too.

“Kentucky’s Bourbon industry was there for our Western Kentucky families following the tornadoes, making the single largest donation to that relief fund — and now I am proud to see this industry stepping up once again to support our Eastern Kentucky families affected by the devastating flooding,” Beshear states in the press release.

Direct donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund can be made online on the state’s relief website.