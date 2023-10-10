Renowned Kentucky distillery Buffalo Trace announced the return of its award-winning Antique Collection on Monday. The five-bottle set will be available in retail shops in early October, according to a release from the brand.

The Antique Collection first premiered in 2000 to showcase the brands that best represent the distillery’s craftsmanship and dedication to high-quality whiskey. This year’s release will feature all five of the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection staples: George T. Stagg Bourbon, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Sazerac Rye 18-Year-Old Whiskey, William Larue Weller Bourbon, and the Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon. This year’s set marks a special milestone for the distillery, as it will include the oldest Eagle Rare 17-Year-Old Bourbon in the collection’s history at 19 years and three months old. The whiskey was distilled in the spring of 2004, and eventually bottled at 101 proof in tribute to the original Eagle Rare brand, which launched in 1975. According to the brand, the whiskey carries tasting notes of dark chocolate, cherries, caramel, and hints of spice and tobacco.

The George T. Stagg Bourbon included in this year’s offering was aged for 15 years and 4 months. Bottled at 135 proof, the bourbon has a robust profile with aromas of cinnamon and cherry cola, and leather, chocolate, and vanilla notes on the palate. Last season’s George T. Stagg placed 1st in the Best American Whiskey category in the 2023 International Whisky Competition. Also representing the distillery’s bourbon portfolio is the William Larue Weller Bourbon, which Buffalo Trace produced in response to the consumer demand for more well-aged, barrel-strength whiskey. This year’s offering was bottled at 133.6 proof, surpassing last year’s bottle which clocked in at 124.7 proof.

The collection’s rye offerings include the Sazerac Rye 18-Year-Old Whiskey and the Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye Whiskey. The latter was also created in an effort to meet the demand for the increasingly popular barrel-strength whiskey, offering an uncut, unfiltered straight rye whiskey bottled at 124.9 proof.

The limited-edition collection will each be sold separately, with a retail price of $124.99 each. Keep an eye out, as these bottles will be hitting shelves soon.