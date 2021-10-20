With the holiday season fast approaching, Bud Light Seltzer has announced the return of its limited-edition Ugly Sweater variety pack.

Hitting the shelves on Nov. 1, Bud Light is introducing three new flavors to the lineup for its second run: Sugar Plum, Cherry Cordial, and Seltzer Nog. Meanwhile, last year’s classic Cranberry is making a return.

“After launching our first-ever Ugly Sweater pack last year to rave reviews there was never a doubt that we were going to bring it back this year, adding new, festive flavors to help fans make this holiday season even more memorable and fun,” Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing at Bud Light, stated in a press release.

The limited-edition flavors will arrive in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans. Like most Bud Light Seltzers, they clock in at 100 calories and 5 percent ABV.

If you’re one to buy a pack simply for the design featured on the package, Bud Light is also unveiling a new line of Ugly Sweater apparel. Fans can purchase shirts, hats, and sweaters perfect for holiday gifts. Now you can spend the coming cold season donning Ugly Sweater apparel while sipping on a Sugar Plum hard seltzer.