Bud Light Seltzer's Flannel Pack Features Four Fall Flavors, Including Pumpkin Spice

With Autumn quickly approaching, Bud Light Seltzer announced the launch of its Fall Flannel Variety pack. The pack includes three new flavors and a returning favorite inspired by apple picking, pumpkin patches, and sweater weather.

The limited-edition variety pack includes a classic Pumpkin Spice flavor, made from a fall blend of pumpkin, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla natural flavors. Additional options include Toasted Marshmallow, Maple Pear, and fan-favorite Apple Crisp.

“Since launching Bud Light Seltzer, we have continued to disrupt the seltzer category by expanding our portfolio with unexpected and delicious flavors,” Andy Goeler, VP of marketing at Bud Light, stated in a press release. “We’re excited to bring our limited-edition Fall Flannel variety pack to the market, giving consumers a new innovation that is inspired by the season and perfect for all autumn occasions.”

For a limited time only, fans of Bud Light can find the Fall Flannel pack nationwide, beginning Sep. 6 through the end of October. Every 12-pack contains three 12-ounce cans of each flavor, with cans clocking in at 100 calories, less than 1 gram of sugar, and 5 percent ABV.

From Ugly Sweater seltzer in the winter to boozy popsicles during summer to fall-inspired hard seltzer, the changing of seasons might as well be marked by the release of Bud Light’s latest products.