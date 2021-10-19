Earlier this month, Angelina Jolie sold her stake in Château Miraval to Tenute del Mundo. Jolie had previously co-owned the estate and wine business with ex-husband Brad Pitt. As the sole face of the brand, Pitt has been busy promoting Château Miraval’s latest Champagne release this week.

Fleur de Miraval ER2 is the second edition of the company’s Champagne, Fleur de Miraval, which launched in 2020. (The “E” stands for “exclusively” while “R” denotes “Rosé”).

Pierre Peters, a sixth-generation winemaker who worked on the release, made it clear that Miraval is not just another celebrity brand. “Brad was involved 200 percent with everything,” Peters told People Magazine. “He wants to know, to understand the process. He trusts us to make the wine but he’s involved with everything else, the label, the packaging, the marketing…”

Miraval’s rosé Champagne is made using the saignée method. ER2 includes a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes and was aged on less for three years prior to disgorgement.

Miraval has set aside 22,000 bottles of the release — nearly 2,000 more than last year — with each selling for $400.

Pitt appears enthusiastic about the upcoming launch. “With ER2, we pushed the limits even further, we created new extremes for quality,” he told People Magazine. “Being the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to Rosé Champagne, each edition of Fleur de Miraval is a constant quest for beauty, a desire to create space for all possibilities.”