Finally, the perfect drink pairing for crispy Bojangles fried chicken is here.

The Southeastern restaurant chain is set to debut its “Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea” later this year, in partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB), a North Carolina-based brewery.

While the brand doesn’t share specific tasting notes, it states that the boozy RTD will taste similar to the chain’s already-beloved sweet tea. The southern restaurant chain boasts a cult following, with over 800 restaurants in 15 states — so it’s not surprising that its sweet tea already has a loyal audience.

In keeping with Sonic’s line of branded drinks, the new Hard Sweet Tea will not be available in any Bojangles restaurants. It will be available nationwide starting in March at retailers such as Circle K, QT, Lowe’s, and Walmart. Consumers can buy 12-packs of 12-ounce cans or individual 16-ounce cans.

“This collaboration is something sweet,” Bojangles chief brand and marketing officer Jackie Woodward states in the release. “Partnering with AMB to craft our Legendary Iced Tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age was a natural fit, and the team poured passion into the entire process. We can’t wait for fans to try it!”

Is the future of fast food set to be alcoholic? That certainly seems to be the direction that prominent brands are taking, as numerous partnerships between chains and brewers have emerged in the past year. (And let us not forget the viral french fry vodka from Arby’s in 2021.) As more non-alcoholic brands dip their toes into the boozy pool, it’s expected that we’ll see quite a few debates pertaining to advertising and product placement in the coming months.

While Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea wasn’t something we had on our 2023 bingo card, we’re grateful all the same.