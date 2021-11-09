Arby’s is Releasing Two Fries-Flavored Vodkas (Yes, Really)

Arby’s french fries are something of a fast-food delicacy and now they’ll be available in an entirely new way.

The restaurant chain is entering into the booze business with the release of two flavored vodkas. The inspiration? Arby’s famous crinkle fries and the chain’s new curly fries. That’s right: Arby’s is selling potato-based vodka for when the meal just doesn’t cut it.

https://t.co/ONXx3Ce58c Available for a limited time. Quantities extremely limited. Proudly distilled by @tattersallco and distributed by @surdyksliquor. Must be 21+. Drink responsibly. — Arby's (@Arbys) November 9, 2021

“Though we’ve mastered the art of drive-thru fries, we wanted to take it one step further – by making them 80-proof,” Patrick Schwing, Arby’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “Being a potato-based liquor, this limited-edition vodka is infused with crinkle and curly fry flavor so Arby’s fans can enjoy our menu from bag to bottle.”

Developed with Minnesota’s Tattersall Distilling, the 80-proof vodkas will be sold at Arby’s website beginning Nov. 18 for $59.99. More bottles are then set to be released on Nov. 22.

Other fast-food chains should take note: Who wouldn’t want to see a McDonald’s hard seltzer or even a Whopper whiskey in the near future?