On Thursday, Louisville’s Blade and Bow announced the re-release of its coveted 22-year-old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The brand currently offers just two expressions: its standard Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the 22-year-old iteration. Every year since 2015, Blade and Bow has rolled out limited quantities of the solera-aged expression to pay homage to the history and craftsmanship of the iconic Stitzel-Weller Distillery where the bourbon is produced.

“Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a testament to the enduring craft of American bourbon,” master educator for Blade and Bow Douglas Kragel said in a press release. “Bourbons of this age and caliber are a rarity, and when they do reach this level of maturity, they reveal incredible complexity.”

According to Kragel, the liquid opens up with a bouquet of toasted oak, figs, and vanilla complemented by hints of baked apples and autumnal spices. The palate mimics the complexity found in the nose with added top notes of honey and caramel. The distillery and parent company Diageo have historically kept further details about the liquid, including its mash bill and aging environment, under wraps.

If they can’t find a bottle on shelves, Blade and Bow fans can get a taste of the 22-year-old bourbon year-round by visiting Louisville’s Stitzel-Weller Distillery and Garden & Gun Club. During the distillery’s 22-Year-Old Tasting Experience, customers receive a one-ounce pour of the bourbon as well as a signature wool tartan bag and a Blade and Bow enamel pin.

The bourbon will be available beginning this month at the Stitzel-Weller Distillery and Garden & Gun Club, as well as in select U.S. markets while supplies last. The brand has yet to announce a SRP for the 2024 edition of the 22-year-old, but last year, it retailed for $549.99.