As it turns out, even the cocktails you order can be suggestive of the political party you side with. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) posted its analysis of survey data from the consumer research firm MRI-Simmons that shows that many mainstream brands and products have a consumer base that leans either Democratic or Republican.⁠ The survey polled 50,000 Americans from all over the nation, and assigned each included brand an index that ranged from “Heavily Republican” to “Heavily Democratic,” thus representing how likely those surveyed were to identify as either.

While no company likes to pigeonhole its audience, brands cultivate target specific demographics and regions, and sometimes political affiliations make it into that mix. For some brands, this is the result of advertisements that conjure up different ideals. For others, it boils down to where a company dominates on premise or extends its distribution network.

The WSJ’s roundup includes a range of consumer goods, but of course, we’re going to hone in on beverages.

Cocktails, Wine, and Beer

According to the WSJ, bubbles and brews showed a divide: while Korbel and other Champagne were shown to be favored more by Democrats while American macro lagers like Coors Banquet were shown more love by Republicans. As for mixed drinks, there are few as American as a Jack and Coke, another alleged go-to for conservative voters. Given that cocktail and wine bars tend to be more common in blue states and cities stacked up along the coasts, it didn’t come as a major shocker that the Cosmopolitan is preferred by Dems. Regardless, it’s nice to know that both parties can settle their differences over a G&T, which landed smack in the middle of the aisle.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

It appears that the Republican party at large has a fondness for diet sodas, specifically Coke, Pepsi, and Mountain Dew. Once sugar enters the picture, though, they leave those products to the Dems. According to the WSJ, “nearly all ice teas lean Democratic,” which is somewhat surprising considering sweetened iced tea was originally popularized in Southern states. Canada Dry Ginger Ale also popped up as a favorite of the left-leaning.