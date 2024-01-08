With inflation and ticket prices reaching staggering heights, none of us are strangers to shelling out oodles of cash to attend concerts or sporting events. Pro football games are no exception: as new data from the sports marketing company Team Marketing Report reveals, the 2023 NFL Fan Cost Index rose by over seven percent year-over-year, with a total cost of attendance at a league average of $631.63.

Considering the high cost of admission, many football fans have accepted emptying their pockets at stadium concession stands as the new normal. This season, the data from Team Marketing Report indicates that the smallest beer size at every stadium (a 14.5 ounce serving, on average) ran fans $8.81, or $9.76 per pint — a 20 cent increase year-over-year.

With the Wild Card round of playoffs set to kick off this weekend, we set out to find the most affordable beer at each NFL stadium in the smallest sizes they offer. While the San Francisco 49ers take the gold for the most expensive beer at $12 for 16 ounces, it’s Philadelphia Eagles fans who are forced to pay the most per-ounce for their beloved brews. At Lincoln Financial Field, Birds fans fork over a whopping 96 cents per ounce, with a 12-ounce beer running fans as much as $11.50.

Shockingly, New York Giants and New York Jets fans — who share MetLife Stadium — get a decent rate for the cheapest, smallest brew available with prices arriving at $5 per beer or 42 cents per ounce. Fans of the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins are also in luck, sharing the same prices as those supporting their New York neighbors.

Curious to see how your stadium’s brews stack up? Read on to discover the cheapest beer prices at every NFL stadium.

The Price of a Beer at Every NFL Stadium (Cheapest Small Beer Available)

Ranking NFL Team Price per Beer (Smallest Size Available) 1 New York Giants $5.00 2 New York Jets $5.00 3 Detroit Lions $5.00 4 Miami Dolphins $5.00 5 Atlanta Falcons $5.00 6 Houston Texans $6.00 7 Cincinnati Bengals $6.00 8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers $7.00 9 Washington Commanders $7.00 10 Arizona Cardinals $7.00 11 Cleveland Browns $7.50 12 Baltimore Ravens $7.63 13 Buffalo Bills $7.75 14 Denver Broncos $8.50 15 Kansas City Chiefs $9.00 16 Indianapolis Colts $9.00 17 Pittsburgh Steelers $9.55 18 Green Bay Packers $10.00 19 Carolina Panthers $10.50 20 New England Patriots $10.50 21 Dallas Cowboys $10.50 22 Minnesota Vikings $10.50 23 Las Vegas Raiders $10.99 24 Seattle Seahawks $10.99 25 Chicago Bears $11.00 26 Los Angeles Chargers $11.00 27 Los Angeles Rams $11.00 28 Tennessee Titans $11.00 29 Jacksonville Jaguars $11.49 30 Philadelphia Eagles $11.50 31 New Orleans Saints $12.00 32 San Francisco 49ers $12.00

The Price of a Beer at Every NFL Stadium (Cheapest Beer by the Ounce)