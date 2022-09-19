Grabbing a pint during a professional football game can cost a pretty penny. Depending on your stadium of choice, a measly 16-ounce pour could set you back as much as $15.

As the 2022 football season kicked off earlier this month, sports betting platform Bookies.com compiled a list of costs by stadium location. The website gathered beer prices from every NFL stadium, converting them to a 16-ounce size for the sake of consistency, and found the NFL average to be $9.56 per pint.

On top of the money spent on tickets and game day snacks, a couple brewskies can rack up the bill — especially for those in Pennsylvania. When cheering on the Eagles, a couple of fans might pay $29.33 for two 16-ounce beers — the highest in the country. That’s almost $15 per beverage.

Things aren’t much cheaper for those attending Los Angeles Rams home games, where grabbing a single beer could run you up to $13.75.

Falcons fans are in luck, though; a similar beer costs around $6 at the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta.

How does your home turf measure up against national stats? Keep reading for every NFL stadium’s average beer price.

 

Team 16-ounce beer
Philadelphia Eagles $14.67
Los Angeles Chargers $13.75
Los Angeles Rams $13.75
Las Vegas Raiders $12.00
San Francisco 49ers $11.50
New Orleans Saints $11.50
Jacksonville Jaguars $11.50
Miami Dolphins $11.00
New York Giants $11.00
Washington Commanders $11.00
Tennessee Titans $10.50
Seattle Seahawks $10.50
Carolina Panthers $10.50
Green Bay Packers $9.50
Dallas Cowboys $9.50
Pittsburgh Steelers $9.29
Chicago Bears $8.80
Buffalo Bills $8.80
Tampa Bay Buccaneers $8.63
Kansas City Chiefs $8.50
New England Patriots $8.40
Arizona Cardinals $8.13
Cleveland Browns $8.13
Baltimore Ravens $8.13
Houston Texans $8.00
Minnesota Vikings $8.00
Indianapolis Colts $8.00
Denver Broncos $7.50
Cincinnati Bengals $6.59
Detroit Lions $6.25
Atlanta Falcons $6.25
New York Jets $6.25