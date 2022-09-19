Grabbing a pint during a professional football game can cost a pretty penny. Depending on your stadium of choice, a measly 16-ounce pour could set you back as much as $15.
As the 2022 football season kicked off earlier this month, sports betting platform Bookies.com compiled a list of costs by stadium location. The website gathered beer prices from every NFL stadium, converting them to a 16-ounce size for the sake of consistency, and found the NFL average to be $9.56 per pint.
On top of the money spent on tickets and game day snacks, a couple brewskies can rack up the bill — especially for those in Pennsylvania. When cheering on the Eagles, a couple of fans might pay $29.33 for two 16-ounce beers — the highest in the country. That’s almost $15 per beverage.
Things aren’t much cheaper for those attending Los Angeles Rams home games, where grabbing a single beer could run you up to $13.75.
Falcons fans are in luck, though; a similar beer costs around $6 at the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta.
How does your home turf measure up against national stats? Keep reading for every NFL stadium’s average beer price.
|Team
|16-ounce beer
|Philadelphia Eagles
|$14.67
|Los Angeles Chargers
|$13.75
|Los Angeles Rams
|$13.75
|Las Vegas Raiders
|$12.00
|San Francisco 49ers
|$11.50
|New Orleans Saints
|$11.50
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|$11.50
|Miami Dolphins
|$11.00
|New York Giants
|$11.00
|Washington Commanders
|$11.00
|Tennessee Titans
|$10.50
|Seattle Seahawks
|$10.50
|Carolina Panthers
|$10.50
|Green Bay Packers
|$9.50
|Dallas Cowboys
|$9.50
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|$9.29
|Chicago Bears
|$8.80
|Buffalo Bills
|$8.80
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|$8.63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|$8.50
|New England Patriots
|$8.40
|Arizona Cardinals
|$8.13
|Cleveland Browns
|$8.13
|Baltimore Ravens
|$8.13
|Houston Texans
|$8.00
|Minnesota Vikings
|$8.00
|Indianapolis Colts
|$8.00
|Denver Broncos
|$7.50
|Cincinnati Bengals
|$6.59
|Detroit Lions
|$6.25
|Atlanta Falcons
|$6.25
|New York Jets
|$6.25