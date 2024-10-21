Remember when attending a pro basketball game was a relatively inexpensive night out? Neither do we — and it looks like inflation is once again upping the ever-increasing cost of going to see our favorite teams live.

On Wednesday, sports betting publication Bookies.com reported the average cost of attending an NBA game at every participating stadium for the upcoming 2024-25 season. To compile the data, Bookies.com observed ticket prices available as of October 15 for home games through official ticket sources, avoiding secondary market prices. In addition to the venue’s cheapest tickets, the cost of a hot dog, a 16-ounce domestic beer, and a 20-ounce soda were factored into the average for each stadium. The amounts were then scaled up to determine the overall price it would cost to accommodate a family of four.

On average, families can expect to spend a total of $320.31 on four of the cheapest seats available, two beers, two sodas, four hot dogs, and a parking spot at an NBA game this season. And when it comes to beer, brace for a blow to your bank account. At Boston’s TD Garden, you’ll shell out $20.32 for a cup of macro lager. That’s a 45-cent jump from last year. It may not sound like much, but when a $20 bill can’t cover a single pint, it’s still jarring

The NBA 2024-25 season is set to kick off Tuesday with the New York Knicks shooting it out against the Boston Celtics and the Minnesota Timberwolves going head-to-head with the L.A. Lakers. Due to Tier Pricing — which places a surcharge on games involving popular teams — it’ll cost fans a pretty penny if they want to see the games play out live. As Adam Thompson writes in the Bookies.com report, “If your family of four is on a budget, forget seeing LeBron James.”

Want to see how the rest of the stadiums stack up in suds prices for the upcoming season? From the proper pints that break the $20 mark to $6 steals, check out the beer prices at every NBA stadium below.

The Price of a Beer at Every NBA Stadium