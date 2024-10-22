On Tuesday, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. announced the release of Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon, a new expression from the coveted brand under Jim Beam’s Small Batch Bourbon Collection.

In 1992, sixth-generation Beam master distiller Booker Noe launched the Baker’s Bourbon brand in honor of his cousin, Baker Beam. By 2019, Jim Beam parent company Suntory Global Spirits had relaunched Baker’s as a single barrel lineup of products, which includes the brand’s 7 Year Old and the allocated 13-year-old expression.

According to a press release, the new limited-edition release pays homage to Baker’s trucking business, which was long-responsible for delivering grains to the James B. Beam Distilling Co. During that time, Baker developed a strong appreciation for the different grains, like rye, that influence whiskey and make each expression unique.

Like the brand’s standard single barrel bourbon, Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon is aged for a minimum of seven years and clocks in at 53.5 percent ABV. However, while the baseline expression contains a mash bill of 13 percent rye grain, the new launch doubles the rye’s presence in its mash bill.

According to the brand, Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon kicks off with pronounced aromas of charred oak, balanced out by sweet notes of caramel, vanilla, and dried fruits. On the palate, this profile is further tempered by rye spice, culminating in a full-bodied finish with a dry, baking spice-forward crispness on the back palate.

Baker’s High-Rye Bourbon is available now nationwide at an SRP of $74.99.