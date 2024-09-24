Bourbon veteran Wes Henderson and his late father Lincoln founded Angel’s Envy back in 2010, and the Kentucky brand went on to become one of the biggest names in the modern whiskey landscape. After leaving the brand in 2022, Henderson is now embarking on a new chapter, and it’s another family affair. On Monday, he and his six sons launched True Story, the first whiskey brand under Henderson’s Saga Spirits Group. True Story is making its market debut with two expressions in early October, according to a press release.

The first expression, True Story Finished Bourbon, is bottled at 90 proof and aged in charred American white oak barrels for five to six years. After the initial aging period, the Kentucky straight bourbon is finished for up to six months in white Moscatel casks. According to the release, the finishing cask imparts notes of sweet exotic fruits and white flowers.

The second whiskey is True Story’s Finished Rye. It’s crafted from a blend of straight rye whiskeys and bottled at 100 proof. The rye gets a slightly longer aging period than the line’s bourbon, with a slumber of five to eight years. The whiskey is then finished in a trio of Brazilian Ambunara hardwood casks, Pedro Ximénez, and Oloroso sherry casks. The brand says that the rye carries notes of cinnamon, black pepper, dried fruits, and French oak.

“Our family’s roots are deeply intertwined with the rich heritage of Kentucky and Whiskey,” True Story CEO and founder Henderson said in the release. “We founded True Story to create a space where people can ‘pull up a chair,’ share a drink, and connect over stories. Whether you’re a seasoned whiskey drinker or new to the experience, we believe every bottle holds a unique story waiting to be told.”

In a pivot from traditional whiskey packaging, the True Story bourbon arrives in a matte black hexagonal bottle, and the rye in a white bottle. The source of both whiskeys has yet to be disclosed, but a brand rep told the Robb Report that the bourbon hails from three different Kentucky distilleries, and the rye is a blend of straight rye whiskeys from Kentucky and Indiana crafted with two different mash bills.

Both expressions will hit the market on October 10 with an SRP of $60 for the bourbon and $70 for the rye. Bottles will be available for purchase at select retailers in Kentucky and Tennessee. For customers outside of either state, the True Story whiskeys will also retail through the brand’s website.