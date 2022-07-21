Love Prosecco? You’re not alone.

According to data from the Prosecco DOC Consortium, the United States saw a 40 percent increase in Prosecco imports last year, returning to pre-pandemic volume levels. Value sales of the Italian sparkling wine also soared, reaching $519 million stateside — a 19 percent value increase over the previous year.

In 2021, over 25 million gallons of Prosecco were exported into the country with California leading the charge in consumption. The state spent more than $79 million on the sparkling wine. While imports across the country may have increased, the opposite occurred in New York State, where imports decreased by 19 percent.

Pennsylvania proved to be the second most important state for Prosecco imports. In the commonwealth, Italian sparkling wine imports saw a 120 percent increase over pre-pandemic levels from 2019, amounting to over $63 million. The study notes that due to trade relationships between states, it’s possible that Pennsylvania could have reallocated some of its imports to New York, skewing the data slightly.

As sparkling wine and Prosecco have been popular in the United States for years, the category’s return to growth is not unexpected. Yet soaring exports also stem from a new category of Prosecco that was announced in 2020: Prosecco DOC Rosé.

Americans love their rosé and they love their Prosecco so it’s only natural that when both are combined it’s a big success. According to the Prosecco DOC Consortium, over 71 million bottles of Prosecco DOC Rosé were produced last year. American consumers popped the corks of nearly 25 percent of all sparkling wine exported from Italy.