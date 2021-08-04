Americans like to drink, it’s a simple fact of the nation. While some states see higher consumption rates than others, glasses continue to get filled from coast to coast.

A recent report from 24/7 Wall St. sought to create a definitive ranking of America’s drunkest states based on factors like binge drinking rates, alcohol-related driving deaths, and general health.

For the purpose of this ranking, binge drinking is defined within the report as “four or more drinks in a single occasion for women and five or more for men.” Heavy drinking includes more than eight drinks a week for women and 15 for men, according to CDC guidelines.

Naturally, Utah emerged in last place. With a reputation as a dry state due to having the largest Mormon population in the country, just 12.2 percent of its population drinks excessively. In first place, Wisconsin (24.2 percent) is over five percent drunker than the national average (19 percent).

Viewed more regionally, the Midwest takes the cake for top five drunkest states. North Dakota — which took first place back in 2018 — switched spots with Wisconsin, though the two have an almost equal percentage of binge drinkers.

Whether you’re a tequila lover, rosé fanatic, or prefer the soils of home-grown whisky, find out where you stand in the drunkest states in America.

The Drunkest States in America for 2021, Ranked

  1. Wisconsin 
  2. North Dakota 
  3. Iowa 
  4. Nebraska
  5. Minnesota 
  6. Illinois 
  7. Massachusetts
  8. Alaska
  9. Hawaii
  10. Montana
  11. New Hampshire
  12. Colorado
  13. Maine
  14. Ohio
  15. Wyoming 
  16. Missouri 
  17. Rhode Island
  18. Michigan
  19. Louisiana
  20. Texas
  21. Vermont
  22. Nevada 
  23. California
  24. Pennsylvania
  25. South Dakota
  26. New York
  27. Kansas
  28. Oregon 
  29. New Jersey
  30. Indiana
  31. Washington 
  32. Virginia 
  33. South Carolina 
  34. Kentucky 
  35. Florida
  36. Connecticut
  37. North Carolina 
  38. Delaware
  39. Arizona 
  40. Maryland 
  41. Idaho 
  42. New Mexico
  43. Arkansas
  44. Georgia
  45. Tennessee
  46. Oklahoma
  47. Alabama
  48. Mississippi
  49. West Virginia
  50. Utah 