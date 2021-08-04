Americans like to drink, it’s a simple fact of the nation. While some states see higher consumption rates than others, glasses continue to get filled from coast to coast.

A recent report from 24/7 Wall St. sought to create a definitive ranking of America’s drunkest states based on factors like binge drinking rates, alcohol-related driving deaths, and general health.

For the purpose of this ranking, binge drinking is defined within the report as “four or more drinks in a single occasion for women and five or more for men.” Heavy drinking includes more than eight drinks a week for women and 15 for men, according to CDC guidelines.

Naturally, Utah emerged in last place. With a reputation as a dry state due to having the largest Mormon population in the country, just 12.2 percent of its population drinks excessively. In first place, Wisconsin (24.2 percent) is over five percent drunker than the national average (19 percent).

Viewed more regionally, the Midwest takes the cake for top five drunkest states. North Dakota — which took first place back in 2018 — switched spots with Wisconsin, though the two have an almost equal percentage of binge drinkers.

Whether you’re a tequila lover, rosé fanatic, or prefer the soils of home-grown whisky, find out where you stand in the drunkest states in America.

The Drunkest States in America for 2021, Ranked