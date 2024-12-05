Alex Cooper, host of the smash hit podcast “Call Her Daddy” is venturing into the beverage industry.

After weeks of teasing a big announcement on her Instagram account, the podcast star finally introduced Unwell Hydration in a post on Thursday. The lightly caffeinated electrolyte beverage will be available in three flavors: Strawberry, Orange Hibiscus, and Mango Citrus. Cooper suggests in the post that the drink is built to help you get through life’s “unwell moments” from hangovers to working out.

“Women are often expected to juggle multiple roles and be everything to everyone, which is why I wanted to create a hydration drink that helps replenish what we give out,” Alex Cooper said in a press release. “Hydration, however, is a universal need, and that’s what truly matters — a drink that supports wellness for everyone, regardless of who you are.”

Fans suspect that the wellness-focused drink might not be the only product Cooper is slated to launch under the “Unwell” umbrella. A recent trademark filing from “Call Her Daddy’s” host company reveals an application for a product called “Popular Vodka by Unwell,” suggesting a spirit brand could be on the horizon.

If the vodka comes to fruition, it would make her the latest in a string of buzzy celebrities to launch a booze brand. While stars are abundant in the tequila space — from Kendall Jenner to Guy Fieri and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — there are notably fewer in the vodka category, though Kylie Jenner launched Sprinter, a vodka-based RTD earlier this year.

Cooper hasn’t made any announcements regarding a vodka release at this time, but fans can get their “Call Her Daddy” beverage fix with Unwell Hydration while they wait. The drink will be available at Target stores nationwide on January 1 for a suggested retail price of $2.49 for a single bottle and $14.99 for an 8-pack.