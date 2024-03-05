Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is following Kendall’s steps into the alcohol industry: Kylie Jenner will launch Sprinter, a premium canned vodka soda, this March.

In a Tuesday release, Jenner announced the new addition to the ever-expanding RTD canned cocktail space, saying she believes that vibrant branding and premium ingredients will set it apart.

“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” Jenner says. “Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried – and I’ve tried a lot.”

Jenner brought on beverage development expert Chandra Richter, who has over 20 years of experience in the beverage alcohol industry and a PhD in molecular biology, as the brand’s head of product development and operations.

“It’s been such a pleasure developing Sprinter with Kylie,” Richter says. “We held numerous tastings over the past year to ensure each of our four flavors are as natural and true-to-fruit as possible.”

The product will land in stores nationwide on March 21, and will launch with four flavors: Black Cherry, Peach, Grapefruit, and Lime. According to the brand, each can will contain premium vodka, sparkling water, and real fruit juice at 4.5 percent alcohol and 100 calories. Sprinter will be available in an eight-can variety pack for an SRP of $19.99.