On Monday, Sazerac’s A. Smith Bowman Distillery announced the return of its coveted Cask Strength Virginia Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Now in its fourth year, the annual offering from Virginia’s oldest distillery is sought after for its high-octane proof and bold flavor profile.

Crafted by distiller David Bock, this year’s release was aged a minimum of ten years, bottled at a whopping 139.7 proof, and is both uncut and non-chill filtered. According to the brand, the bourbon offers soft raspberry and chocolate notes, rich stone fruit flavors, and a hint of cinnamon.

“It’s rare to taste a high-proof bourbon with such a colorful flavor profile,” Bock said in a company statement. “Our Cask Strength series is meant to give whiskey enthusiasts a delicious, bold and authentic tasting experience. I believe those who try Cask Strength #4 will be very pleased with this latest release.”

Similar to previous years, the A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon #4 will be available for purchase via an online lottery. The lottery kicks off February 24 at noon EST and ends March 3 at noon EST. Winners will be randomly selected on March 5th. Although bourbon enthusiasts from across the country can participate, the lucky few who get the opportunity to purchase a bottle must do so in person at the A. Smith Bowman gift shop in Fredericksburg. For those selected, each 750-milliliter bottling will be available for $99.99.

Outside of the lottery, Cask Strength #4 will be available in limited quantities at select retailers, bars, and restaurants through Sazerac’s U.S. distributor network. For anyone looking to score a bottle at its suggested retail price, it’s best to act fast, as the resale prices for previous releases have reached sky-high numbers ranging from hundreds to over $1,000.