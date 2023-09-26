Since its founding, the United States has seen its fair share of distilleries open and evolve. European settlers brought brandy– and whiskey-making practices to the area well before the Declaration of Independence was signed, and distillers were exposed to new grains on American soil, hence the first recorded run of rye whiskey occurring in Salem, Mass., in 1648. But for a long time, distilling in America was an uphill battle.

The English Malt Tax of 1725 forced most of the distillers to move production underground and led to the uptick in bathtub liquors like moonshine. Then Prohibition hit and killed the momentum any distilleries had before the 1920s, if not causing them to shutter completely. Unlike many breweries that switched up their business models during the American dry spell, some distilleries — like Buffalo Trace and Laird & Company — were granted a federal license to continue producing spirits for “medicinal purposes,” though much of that alcohol fell into the hands of gangsters and bootleggers. For all these reasons, the “oldest”-running distilleries in most states weren’t actually founded — or licensed — until the early aughts. Hell, Alabama’s first legal, commercially available whiskey didn’t hit liquor store shelves until 2015. It’s shocking, but somewhat promising: The best could be yet to come for American distilling culture, and we’re looking forward to what’s on the horizon.

Here, we’ve rounded up the oldest distillery in every U.S. state. That title isn’t necessarily straightforward: Many distilleries have shut down, been eaten up by larger companies, or had long periods of dormancy only to be revived by a younger, enthusiastic generation of distilling family lineage. All this change makes each state’s “oldest” distillery tough to calculate, so for clarity, each of the distilleries below is currently active and has been since the listed year of its founding without any periods of inactivity.



The oldest distillery in every state:

State Distillery Year Alabama John Emerald Distillery 2014 Alaska Alaska Distillery 2007 Arizona Desert Diamond Distillery 2009 Arkansas Rock Town Distillery 2010 California Alambic Inc. 1982 Colorado Stranahan’s 2004 Connecticut Westford Hills Distillery 1997 Delaware Painted Stave 2013 Florida Drum Circle Distilling 2007 Georgia Richland Rum 1999 Hawaii Kolani Distillers 2006 Idaho Distilled Resources Inc. 1988 Illinois North Shore Distillery 2004 Indiana Ross & Squibb Distillery 1847 Iowa Cedar Ridge Distillery 2005 Kansas High Plains Distillery 2005 Kentucky Buffalo Trace Distillery 1775 Louisiana Celebration Distillation 1995 Maine Maine Distilleries 2005 Maryland Blackwater Distilling 2008 Massachusetts Berkshire Mountain Distillers 2007 Michigan Temperance Distilling 1998 Minnesota Panther Distillery 2010 Nebraska Cooper’s Chase 2009 Nevada Frey Ranch Farmers + Distillers 2006 New Hampshire Flag Hill Distillery 2004 New Jersey Laird & Company 1780 New Mexico Sante Fe Spirits 2010 New York Kings Action Group Corp 2001 North Carolina Piedmont Distillers 2005 North Dakota Maple River Distillery 2009 Ohio Woodstone Creek 1998 Oklahoma Prairie Wolf Spirits 2013 Oregon Hood River Distillers 1934 Pennsylvania Philadelphia Distilling 2005 Rhode Island Newport Distilling Company 2006 South Carolina Firefly Distillery 2005 South Dakota Dakota Spirits Distillery 2006 Tennessee Jack Daniel’s Distillery 1866 Texas Mockingbird Distillery 1995 Utah High West Distillery 2006 Vermont Vermont Spirits Distilling Co. 1999 Virginia A. Smith Bowman 1934 Washington Dry Fly Distilling 2007 West Virginia West Virginia Distilling Co. 1999 Wisconsin Great Lakes Distillery 2004 Wyoming Wyoming Whiskey 2006

*Image retrieved from Reiseuhu via Unsplash.com