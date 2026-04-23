North America’s top bartenders were posting selfies and pictures of their suitcases from airports across the continent this weekend while cocktail enthusiasts watched from their phones. Those industry pros were en route to Vancouver, Canada, to attend this year’s awards ceremony for the 50 Best Bars in North America.

New York City’s Sip & Guzzle took the No. 1 spot, jumping up from last year’s No. 5 ranking. Behind it are Bar Mauro (No. 2) in Mexico City and Bar Snack (No. 3) in NYC. Bar Snack is the highest-ranking new entry on the list. North America’s top-two bars from 2025Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City and Superbueno in NYC — have fallen to No. 12 and No. 9, respectively. 2026 is the first time in four years that Handshake Speakeasy did not clinch one of the top two spots. Rounding out the top five are NYC’s Schmuck at No. 4 — the second-highest-ranked new entry on the list — and Mexico City’s Tlecān at No. 5.

50Best — the influential institution behind highly sought-after lists across the hospitality sector, such as 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Best Hotels — releases bar rankings for different regions and continents every year. In the fall, it announces the World’s 50 Best Bars list, taking into account each list’s best contenders. 50Best carved a niche for itself in the early aughts when it burst into the hospitality-assessment scene as a foil to long-established organizations like Michelin.

Each year, the list features bars from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. NYC was the most-represented city this year with 13 ranked spots. Mexico City had the second highest concentration of bars with 7; Toronto, Vancouver, and Chicago each had 4 spots on the list.

Below is 50Best’s list of North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2026.

Rank Bar Name Location
1 Sip & Guzzle New York City
2 Bar Mauro Mexico City
3 Bar Snack New York City
4 Schmuck New York City
5 Tlecān Mexico City
6 Jewel of the South New Orleans
7 The Keefer Bar Vancouver
8 Bar Pompette Toronto
9 Superbueno New York City
10 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara
11 Kumiko Chicago
12 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City
13 Form + Matter Mexico City
14 True Laurel San Francisco
15 Clemente Bar New York City
16 Best Intentions Chicago
17 June on Cambie Vancouver
18 Mecenas Guadalajara
19 Library Bar Toronto
20 Licorería Limantour Mexico City
21 Cure New Orleans
22 Mother Toronto
23 Martiny’s New York
24 Bekeb San Miguel de Allende
25 Kaito del Valle Mexico City
26 La Factoría San Juan
27 Gus’ Sip & Dip Chicago
28 Mírate Los Angeles
29 Civil Works Toronto
30 Bisous Chicago
31 Angel’s Share New York City
32 Prophecy Vancouver
33 Overstory New York City
34 Press Club Washington D.C.
35 Double Chicken Please New York City
36 Bar Madonna New York City
37 Attaboy New York City
38 Botanist Bar Vancouver
39 Service Bar Washington D.C.
40 Maison Premiere New York City
41 Pacific Cocktail Haven San Francisco
42 Café La Trova Miami
43 Selva Oaxaca
44 Daisy Margarita Bar Los Angeles
45 Employees Only New York City
46 Viceversa Miami
47 Bandista Houston
48 Baltra Bar Mexico City
49 Library by the Sea Grand Cayman
50 Bon Vivants Nassau

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