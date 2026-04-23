North America’s top bartenders were posting selfies and pictures of their suitcases from airports across the continent this weekend while cocktail enthusiasts watched from their phones. Those industry pros were en route to Vancouver, Canada, to attend this year’s awards ceremony for the 50 Best Bars in North America.

New York City’s Sip & Guzzle took the No. 1 spot, jumping up from last year’s No. 5 ranking. Behind it are Bar Mauro (No. 2) in Mexico City and Bar Snack (No. 3) in NYC. Bar Snack is the highest-ranking new entry on the list. North America’s top-two bars from 2025 — Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City and Superbueno in NYC — have fallen to No. 12 and No. 9, respectively. 2026 is the first time in four years that Handshake Speakeasy did not clinch one of the top two spots. Rounding out the top five are NYC’s Schmuck at No. 4 — the second-highest-ranked new entry on the list — and Mexico City’s Tlecān at No. 5.

50Best — the influential institution behind highly sought-after lists across the hospitality sector, such as 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Best Hotels — releases bar rankings for different regions and continents every year. In the fall, it announces the World’s 50 Best Bars list, taking into account each list’s best contenders. 50Best carved a niche for itself in the early aughts when it burst into the hospitality-assessment scene as a foil to long-established organizations like Michelin.

Each year, the list features bars from the U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. NYC was the most-represented city this year with 13 ranked spots. Mexico City had the second highest concentration of bars with 7; Toronto, Vancouver, and Chicago each had 4 spots on the list.

Below is 50Best’s list of North America’s 50 Best Bars of 2026.

Rank Bar Name Location 1 Sip & Guzzle New York City 2 Bar Mauro Mexico City 3 Bar Snack New York City 4 Schmuck New York City 5 Tlecān Mexico City 6 Jewel of the South New Orleans 7 The Keefer Bar Vancouver 8 Bar Pompette Toronto 9 Superbueno New York City 10 El Gallo Altanero Guadalajara 11 Kumiko Chicago 12 Handshake Speakeasy Mexico City 13 Form + Matter Mexico City 14 True Laurel San Francisco 15 Clemente Bar New York City 16 Best Intentions Chicago 17 June on Cambie Vancouver 18 Mecenas Guadalajara 19 Library Bar Toronto 20 Licorería Limantour Mexico City 21 Cure New Orleans 22 Mother Toronto 23 Martiny’s New York 24 Bekeb San Miguel de Allende 25 Kaito del Valle Mexico City 26 La Factoría San Juan 27 Gus’ Sip & Dip Chicago 28 Mírate Los Angeles 29 Civil Works Toronto 30 Bisous Chicago 31 Angel’s Share New York City 32 Prophecy Vancouver 33 Overstory New York City 34 Press Club Washington D.C. 35 Double Chicken Please New York City 36 Bar Madonna New York City 37 Attaboy New York City 38 Botanist Bar Vancouver 39 Service Bar Washington D.C. 40 Maison Premiere New York City 41 Pacific Cocktail Haven San Francisco 42 Café La Trova Miami 43 Selva Oaxaca 44 Daisy Margarita Bar Los Angeles 45 Employees Only New York City 46 Viceversa Miami 47 Bandista Houston 48 Baltra Bar Mexico City 49 Library by the Sea Grand Cayman 50 Bon Vivants Nassau

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