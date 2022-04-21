If there’s one spirit synonymous with American drinking culture, it’s Bourbon — and that’s written into law. America’s Native Spirit must be produced in the States to qualify officially as Bourbon. And while it doesn’t have to be produced in Kentucky by law, 95 percent of it is.

Bourbon is available at a range of price points, but the rarest and oldest bottles of the spirit could set you back by up to $55,000. Read below to find the most expensive Bourbons according to Wine Searcher.

25. Parker’s Heritage Collection 2nd Edition 27 Year Old Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $4,856

ABV: 48 percent

Tasting notes: Sweet corn, buttered popcorn, corn syrup, honey, light oak

24. Parker’s Heritage Collection 1st Edition 11 Year Old Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $4,867

ABV: 61.3 to 63.7 percent

Tasting notes: Stewed plum, cinnamon, vanilla, cherry

23. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $5,243

ABV: 45.2 percent

Tasting notes: Oiled leather, smoke, minerals, coffee, cigar boxes

22. Old Taylor 6 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $5,318

ABV: 40 percent

Tasting notes: Honey, oak

21. Blanton’s Silver Edition Bourbon Kentucky Straight Whiskey, USA

Average price: $5,430

ABV: 49 percent

Tasting notes: Quince, mandarins, cinnamon, vanilla

20. John E. Fitzgerald Very Special Reserve 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $5,519

ABV: 45 percent

Tasting notes: Caramel, cocoa, clove

19. Parker’s Heritage Collection 3rd Edition Golden Anniversary Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $5,642

ABV: 50 percent

Tasting notes: Vanilla, maraschino cherries, butter, smoke

18. Old Fitzgerald Bonded Very Very Old 12 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $6,653

ABV: 50 percent

Parent company: Heaven Hill

17. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 23 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $6,942

ABV: 47.8 percent

Tasting notes: Caramel, ripe apples, cherries, oak wood, tobacco, chocolate

16. Buffalo Trace Distillery O.F.C. Old Fashioned Copper Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $7,042

ABV: 45 percent

Tasting notes: Dark chocolate, tobacco leaves, dates, leather, black pepper, cinnamon

15. Colonel E.H. Taylor ‘Cured Oak’ Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $7,855

ABV: 50 percent

Tasting notes: Caramel corn, butterscotch, licorice, pepper, tobacco

14. Michter’s 20 Years Old Limited Release-Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $7,980

ABV: 57.10 percent

Tasting notes: Black cherry, rich molasses, honeysuckle, roasted pecans, toasted charred oak

13. A.H. Hirsch Reserve 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $8,087

ABV: 45.8 percent

Tasting notes: Toffee, vanilla, smoke, baking spices, black pepper

12. W. L. Weller 19 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $8,247

ABV: 45 percent

Parent company: Sazerac

11. A.H. Hirsch Finest Reserve 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $11,658

ABV: 45.8 percent

Tasting notes: Toasted honey, cocoa, tobacco

10. Michter’s 25 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $12,424

ABV: 58.1 percent

Tasting notes: Black pepper, oak, dark fruit, brown sugar, caramel

9. Colonel E.H. Taylor Warehouse C Tornado Surviving Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $12,825

ABV: 50 percent

Tasting notes: Jam-like fruit, vanilla, smoke

8. Willett Family Estate Bottled Single-Barrel 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $16,660

ABV: 60.6 percent

Tasting notes: Pine, eucalyptus, toffee apple

7. Eagle Rare ‘Double Eagle Very Rare’ 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $17,300

ABV: 45 percent

Tasting notes: Vanilla, toasted oak, caramel

6. Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Family Reserve 16 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $19,417

ABV: 50.5 percent

Parent company: Buffalo Trace

5. Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey, Kentucky, USA

Average price: $21,152

ABV: 58.4 percent

Tasting notes: Caramel, molasses, rye spice, autumnal stone fruits, vanilla

4. The Last Drop 1980 Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, USA

Average price: $22,155

ABV: 45 percent

Tasting notes: Figs, dates, maraschino cherries, wood, saddle leather, pipe tobacco, toffee, plums, raisins, walnuts, butterscotch

3. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $22,588

ABV: 50.5 percent

Parent company: Buffalo Trace

2. Colonel E.H. Taylor Old Fashioned Sour Mash Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA

Average price: $25,962

ABV: 50 percent

Tasting notes: Honey, leather

1. Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA