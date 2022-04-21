If there’s one spirit synonymous with American drinking culture, it’s Bourbon — and that’s written into law. America’s Native Spirit must be produced in the States to qualify officially as Bourbon. And while it doesn’t have to be produced in Kentucky by law, 95 percent of it is.
Bourbon is available at a range of price points, but the rarest and oldest bottles of the spirit could set you back by up to $55,000. Read below to find the most expensive Bourbons according to Wine Searcher.
25. Parker’s Heritage Collection 2nd Edition 27 Year Old Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $4,856
- ABV: 48 percent
- Tasting notes: Sweet corn, buttered popcorn, corn syrup, honey, light oak
24. Parker’s Heritage Collection 1st Edition 11 Year Old Cask Strength Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $4,867
- ABV: 61.3 to 63.7 percent
- Tasting notes: Stewed plum, cinnamon, vanilla, cherry
23. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $5,243
- ABV: 45.2 percent
- Tasting notes: Oiled leather, smoke, minerals, coffee, cigar boxes
22. Old Taylor 6 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $5,318
- ABV: 40 percent
- Tasting notes: Honey, oak
21. Blanton’s Silver Edition Bourbon Kentucky Straight Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $5,430
- ABV: 49 percent
- Tasting notes: Quince, mandarins, cinnamon, vanilla
20. John E. Fitzgerald Very Special Reserve 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $5,519
- ABV: 45 percent
- Tasting notes: Caramel, cocoa, clove
19. Parker’s Heritage Collection 3rd Edition Golden Anniversary Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $5,642
- ABV: 50 percent
- Tasting notes: Vanilla, maraschino cherries, butter, smoke
18. Old Fitzgerald Bonded Very Very Old 12 Year Old Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $6,653
- ABV: 50 percent
- Parent company: Heaven Hill
17. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 23 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $6,942
- ABV: 47.8 percent
- Tasting notes: Caramel, ripe apples, cherries, oak wood, tobacco, chocolate
16. Buffalo Trace Distillery O.F.C. Old Fashioned Copper Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $7,042
- ABV: 45 percent
- Tasting notes: Dark chocolate, tobacco leaves, dates, leather, black pepper, cinnamon
15. Colonel E.H. Taylor ‘Cured Oak’ Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $7,855
- ABV: 50 percent
- Tasting notes: Caramel corn, butterscotch, licorice, pepper, tobacco
14. Michter’s 20 Years Old Limited Release-Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $7,980
- ABV: 57.10 percent
- Tasting notes: Black cherry, rich molasses, honeysuckle, roasted pecans, toasted charred oak
13. A.H. Hirsch Reserve 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $8,087
- ABV: 45.8 percent
- Tasting notes: Toffee, vanilla, smoke, baking spices, black pepper
12. W. L. Weller 19 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $8,247
- ABV: 45 percent
- Parent company: Sazerac
11. A.H. Hirsch Finest Reserve 20 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $11,658
- ABV: 45.8 percent
- Tasting notes: Toasted honey, cocoa, tobacco
10. Michter’s 25 Year Old Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $12,424
- ABV: 58.1 percent
- Tasting notes: Black pepper, oak, dark fruit, brown sugar, caramel
9. Colonel E.H. Taylor Warehouse C Tornado Surviving Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $12,825
- ABV: 50 percent
- Tasting notes: Jam-like fruit, vanilla, smoke
8. Willett Family Estate Bottled Single-Barrel 16 Year Old Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $16,660
- ABV: 60.6 percent
- Tasting notes: Pine, eucalyptus, toffee apple
7. Eagle Rare ‘Double Eagle Very Rare’ 20 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $17,300
- ABV: 45 percent
- Tasting notes: Vanilla, toasted oak, caramel
6. Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Family Reserve 16 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $19,417
- ABV: 50.5 percent
- Parent company: Buffalo Trace
5. Michter’s Celebration Sour Mash Whiskey, Kentucky, USA
- Average price: $21,152
- ABV: 58.4 percent
- Tasting notes: Caramel, molasses, rye spice, autumnal stone fruits, vanilla
4. The Last Drop 1980 Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, USA
- Average price: $22,155
- ABV: 45 percent
- Tasting notes: Figs, dates, maraschino cherries, wood, saddle leather, pipe tobacco, toffee, plums, raisins, walnuts, butterscotch
3. Old Rip Van Winkle ‘Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve’ 17 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $22,588
- ABV: 50.5 percent
- Parent company: Buffalo Trace
2. Colonel E.H. Taylor Old Fashioned Sour Mash Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $25,962
- ABV: 50 percent
- Tasting notes: Honey, leather
1. Old Rip Van Winkle 25 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, USA
- Average price: $55,165
- ABV: 50 percent
- Tasting notes: Sugar, oak