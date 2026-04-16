Walking into a wine shop in 2026 looks a lot different than it would have in the 1970s. Where shelves might have been lined then with jugs of Carlo Rossi California Chablis, shoppers might now find a buttery bottle of Rombauer or a niche Chardonnay from France’s Jura region.

But these changes don’t just happen overnight. Certain wines — whether they come from a specific brand or define a whole region — have such strong consumer appeal that they change the course of the wine industry for good. While it can be difficult to pinpoint the exact moment these trends take hold, some of the wine world’s biggest moments can be traced back to a specific bottle, brand, or style that changed it all.

Here are some of the wines that changed how Americans drink by the decade. Though this list is by no means exhaustive, it showcases several key wines that molded our country’s drinking culture over the years.

1970s

Stag’s Leap S.L.V. Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

It’s impossible to discuss the evolution of American wine without mentioning the Judgement of Paris, an event that pitted classic French wines against newcomers from the Napa Valley in a blind tasting by French judges. The results of the 1976 gathering changed the way consumers viewed California wine and cemented Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon’s status as a world-class luxury wine. The 1973 Stag’s Leap S.L.V. Estate Cab took home the gold in the Cabernet Sauvignon category, and consumers have been clamoring for high-end Napa Cabs ever since. This legacy is seen in the market today with Napa brands from the widely available Caymus to the cult-level Screaming Eagle (and everything in between) still attracting dedicated fan bases — and demanding sky-high prices.

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1980s

Riunite Lambrusco

As a category, wine isn’t necessarily known for its stellar advertising campaigns, at least not in the same way as drinks brands like Guinness or Absolut might be. But one notable exception is Riunite, an Italian brand that dominated TV screens throughout the 1980s with its catchy commercials urging consumers to enjoy its sparkling, sweet Lambrusco on ice. Riunite was the No. 1 imported wine in the U.S. from 1976 until 2000, with the ads propelling the popular red, frizzante drink to peak popularity in 1985 with 11.5 million cases sold.

Sutter Home White Zinfandel

Given the popularity of Riunite, it’s clear drinkers in the ’80s weren’t afraid of sweet wines. This is also seen in the boom in White Zinfandel, the deep magenta, viscous liquid that Sutter Home winemaker Bob Trinchero actually invented by accident. The saccharine, pink wine captured the attention of drinkers across America, becoming the best-selling premium wine in the U.S. in 1987. Though the style had a good run, as American palates were drawn to drier wines, White Zin fell out of favor. Now, the memory of its confectionery taste is so imprinted on drinkers’ minds that they actively avoid darker rosés under the assumption that all wines that resemble White Zin will be thick and sweet.

1990s

California Chardonnay

In the 1980s, two iconic brands known for their California Chardonnay launched: Rombauer Vineyards in 1980 and Kendall-Jackson in 1982. But it wasn’t until the 1990s that this style really took off. In 1992, Kendall-Jackson’s Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay became the top-selling Chardonnay in America, and Rombauer’s Chardonnay started receiving critical acclaim in 1993. These brands helped define a new style of Cali Chard, known for its rich, oak-influenced flavors like vanilla, butter, and spice. While the craze for bold, full-bodied Chardonnays gained steam through the ’90s, the popularity of the weighty wines ended up sparking some major backlash against the category later on — including the advent of the “A.B.C.” or “Anything But Chardonnay” drinker.

2000s

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

The early aughts marked tremendous growth for the crisp, light-bodied Italian Pinot Grigio category, almost as an exact foil to the bolder California Chardonnays of the previous decade. Historically, the grape variety was used for skin-contact wines in northern Italy, but in the 1960s Count Gaetano Marzotto of Santa Margherita introduced a new method to this area, a way of production without skin contact that extracted the most delicate expression. This particular style of Pinot Grigio first hit shelves in the U.S. in the ’70s but really exploded in the 2000s as more consumers looked for something refreshing after the heavier Chardonnays that had dominated the market. In 2001, consumption of Italian Pinot Grigio jumped 39 percent, making it one of the leading wine imports in the country. Santa Margherita’s revolutionary style sparked a new interest in this grape, and soon Pinot Grigio was on every by-the-glass list and table.

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

Nearly mirroring Pinot Grigio’s success story was New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc, which also capitalized on consumer interest in bright, refreshing white wines. Though it was founded in 1985, benchmark Marlborough producer Cloudy Bay found its place in the American market in the early 2000s. The iconic wine heralded a new era of approachable, expressive New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs, and soon many more bottles from the country began to flood the market. The category continues to be a staple for American white wine lovers.

The Prisoner Red Blend

While many historic wine regions like Bordeaux and the Rhône Valley have long been famed for their blends, it wasn’t until the 2000s that the “red blend” category took off stateside. The domestic wine often credited with sparking interest in blends is The Prisoner. Launched in 2000 by visionary winemaker Dave Phinney, the bold blend of Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Syrah, and Charbono grapes immediately made a splash with its intriguing label inspired by a 17th-century sketch by Spanish artist Francisco de Goya. Not only did the wine itself prompt a series of similar “red blend” brands to launch, but the provocative label also inspired many wineries to think outside the box and forever altered the appearance of wine shop shelves across the country.

2010s

Whispering Angel Rosé

After the White Zinfandel era in the 1980s, rosé didn’t have much of a presence in the American market. That is until a salmon-pink wave from the Mediterranean Sea washed over the U.S. Led by brands like Château d’Esclans’ iconic Whispering Angel, the “rosé all day” mentality — primarily led by light-bodied rosés from Provence — soon took over, and pool parties and beach days across the U.S. were never the same. Activations, like the Rosé Mansion in New York City, and innumerable celebrity brands made the pale pink drink ubiquitous, and the numbers back it up: Retail rosé sales skyrocketed over 1,400 percent between 2010 and 2020.

2020s

Natural Wine

While pioneering wine bars in New York City like The Ten Bells and The Four Horsemen, which opened in 2008 and 2015, respectively, were in on the natural wine trend early, it wasn’t until the 2020s that the category caught mass appeal. Now, almost every major (and secondary) market across the U.S. has a set of natural wine bars and bottle shops. While the concept is rooted in ancient practices, the modern movement was originally embraced by a core group of winemakers in France who championed organic agriculture and low-intervention production methods.

As the movement grew, the wines won over sommeliers and drinkers alike with their bright, lively flavor profiles and emphasis on sustainability and thoughtful production. The spaces pouring natural wines also welcomed new people who might not have known about “fine wine” but were curious to learn, creating a new segment of wine drinkers in the U.S. But as the trend gained momentum in the broader market, this ethos spiraled into an onslaught of neon orange and light red wines with playful, colorful labels. Though it can be a controversial topic, natural wine undoubtedly changed how many drinkers in the U.S. approach wine, opening people up to exploring new grape varieties, styles, and regions.

Prosecco

Is it possible that the biggest trend in wine right now has nothing to do with wine at all? Prosecco is flying off the shelves, and while many consumers are likely popping those bottles to pour at brunch or for a celebratory toast, a lot of what’s driving Prosecco’s popularity is its presence in the ever-so-trendy spritz. A renewed appreciation for La Dolce Vita and the associated embrace of aperitivo culture has brought Prosecco into the mainstream. The sparkling wine’s growth is so strong that it’s the only bright spot in Italy’s export market, and its presence in the U.S. continues to grow. Prosecco’s ascension has fueled an appreciation for approachable sparkling wines, but also wine’s flexibility and usage in cocktails — which might just be the industry’s future.