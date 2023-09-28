Wine 101: Terms: Négociant

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by Black Box Wines. Just like the négociants of Europe, Black Box Wines source from the best Chardonnay grapes one can find. Boxed wine seems to be everywhere these days, so if you’re looking for a standout, you can’t go wrong with Black Box Chardonnay. It’s smooth, balanced, and will convert even the most stubborn boxed wine naysayer. Just try it.

If you’re in the wine world in any capacity, you’re going to hear the word “négociant.”

This term — a job title, really —is a unique word in the wine industry. For a long time, it was extremely important. Today, it’s not quite as relevant but still holds gravity.

A négociant is basically a wine merchant. The term originated in France, and it’s mostly tied to Bordeaux since there was so much wine being made there. Négociants would buy up the wine supply — grapes, must, or wine — and bottle it to be sold under their own labels.

Today, a négociant isn’t really a part of the American wine market. It’s a very European term. The good news? You can enjoy great European wine from famous places at a fraction of the cost thanks to négociants. It’s a way for Americans to explore new wines, affordably.

Tune in to learn about some of Keith’s favorite négociant brands and what to look out for.

Listen Online

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

Follow Keith on Instagram @VinePairKeith. Rate and review this podcast wherever you get your podcasts from. It really helps get the word out there.

“Wine 101” was produced, recorded, and edited by yours truly, Keith Beavers, at the VinePair headquarters in New York City. I want to give a big old shout-out to co-founders Adam Teeter and Josh Malin for creating VinePair. Big shout-out to Danielle Grinberg, the art director of VinePair, for creating the most awesome logo for this podcast. Also, Darby Cicci for the theme song. Listen to this. And I want to thank the entire VinePair staff for helping me learn something new every day. See you next week.

E. & J. Gallo Winery is excited to sponsor this episode of VinePair’s “Wine 101.” Gallo always welcomes new friends to wine with an amazingly wide spectrum of favorites, ranging from everyday to luxury and sparkling wine. (Gallo also makes award-winning spirits, but this is a wine podcast.) Whether you are new to wine or an aficionado, Gallo welcomes you to wine. Visit TheBarrelRoom.com today to find your next favorite, where shipping is available.