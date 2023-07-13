Wine 101: America: Lodi/Central Valley

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by Apothic Wine. Just like the wines of Central Valley and Lodi, this wine spends a lot of hours basking in the sun on vines grown in valley floor-level vineyards. It’s a California style; a big, full-bodied red wine positively bursting with juicy grapes.

There are so many wine regions in California alone that it can be overwhelming. We’re going to shine a light on some of the great wine being made beyond the more well-known AVAs. In Northern California, just east of San Francisco and south of Sacramento, there’s a Zinfandel goldmine called Lodi.

Lodi became an official AVA in 1986, but the first vineyards were planted way back in the 1850s at the height of the Gold Rush. The hardy grape, Zinfandel, flourished due in part to the area’s Mediterranean climate and sandy soil. Over 150 years later, many of the old vines are still yielding beautiful fruit, and the wine market started going crazy for it in the ‘90s and early aughts. Nowadays, Zinfandel is still Lodi’s main grape, but there are a whopping 125 other varieties growing here as well.

On this episode of “Wine 101,” Keith is joined by Stuart Spencer, executive director of the Lodi Winegrape Commission and owner and winemaker at St. Amant Winery, to get a well-rounded idea of this lesser-known wine zone. Get ready to book flights.

