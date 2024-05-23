When thinking of Sangria, sweaty, fruit-loaded pitchers of red wine and ice likely come to mind. But while Red Sangria is undoubtedly more popular than White Sangria, the latter can be equally (if not more) delicious, and certainly deserves a space in your summer repertoire.

Unlike its red counterpart, which is often packed with winter-friendly ingredients like citrus, apples, and baking spices, White Sangria tends to be lighter and more refreshing, its pale base better able to take on the flavors of any added fruit or herbs. White wine also tends to be lower in ABV, making White Sangria an ideal sessionable sipper.

There are a few things to keep in mind when prepping a batch of White Sangria, the most important being the type of wine used as the drink’s base. With robust acidity and relatively aromatic profiles, drier wines like Riesling, Pinot Grigio, and Sauvignon Blanc are great options, while Moscato is a good choice if you prefer your Sangria on the sweeter side. For some bubbles, sparkling wines like Prosecco and Cava are able to hold their own in a batch of the stuff. It’s probably best to leave that bottle of Chardonnay stashed away, though, lest the style’s rich, buttery flavors overwhelm the pitcher.

With that in mind, check out 10 of the best White Sangria recipes below.

Refreshing White Sangria

If sweet, berry-forward Sangrias aren’t your jam, a more botanical blend of cucumber and lemon is the way to go. The two ingredients bring brightness to the Sangria, which we recommend making with Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio.

White Sangria Sparkler

While some Sangrias get their bubbles from a splash of club soda, a sparkling wine can bring both booze and effervescence to the mix. For this produce-packed build, combine a bottle of still white wine and a bottle of bubbles with sliced peaches, kiwis, strawberries, and a handful of mint for balance. This recipe calls for three tablespoons of sugar, but if you prefer a drier drink, feel free to skip that step.

Bubbly Celebratory Sangria

Summer can be jam-packed with parties and plans, and this Bubbly Celebratory Sangria is perfect for batching before your next backyard get-together. Simply start with your sparkling wine of choice — dry Prosecco would work especially well — before adding white peaches and juicy, ripe cantaloupe to your pitcher. With a hint of honey added for sweetness, this fun yet functional iteration is sure to be a hit this season.

Honeydew and Kiwi White Sangria

With the honeydew season stretching from June to October, summer is the perfect time to incorporate the melon into cocktails. The fruit stars alongside kiwi in this boozier build, which is fortified with brandy and tequila and topped with sparkling water.

White Sangria

This White Sangria recipe allows citrus to shine. Dry white wine and a hit of triple sec compose the Sangria’s base while fresh-squeezed orange and lemon juices inject some sunshine into the glass. The concoction is sweetened up with a bit of white sugar, to boot. Served with a splash of sparkling water, this recipe is as easy to make as it is to put back poolside.

Rosé Sangria

While not technically a White Sangria, we say Rosé Sangria is still deserving of a spot on this list. Raspberries and strawberries perfectly complement the beloved pink wine here, which gets a boozy boost from brandy or Grand Marnier. We recommend using the latter option due to the liqueur’s abundance of complementary citrus notes.

Sparkling Grapefruit Sangria

Grapefruit’s bite and mild bitterness are the perfect match for lively bubbles in this Sparkling Grapefruit Sangria. With equal parts Riesling and Prosecco as its base, this drink features an entire cup worth of fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, some sliced strawberries, and a hint of simple syrup.

Cucumber Melon White Sangria

Mellow cucumber and juicy melon are a classic flavor combination for a reason. And when combined with mint? Peak refreshment. This Cucumber Melon White Sangria fuses all three ingredients together with a whole bottle of Prosecco and some white grape juice for an ultra-simple, crushable cocktail.

Sparkling Sangria

Fortified with brandy and triple sec, this Sparkling Sangria is ideal for batching before all of your backyard barbecues. The spirits join two bottles of sparkling wine in the Sangria’s base and mingle with juicy oranges, raspberries, lemons, and limes.

Pomegranate and Rosemary White Sangria

Thanks to its transitional starring ingredients, this recipe is perfect for sunsetting summer and embracing early fall. Plus, it’s relatively simple to make — as soon as you get the pomegranate seeds out of their shell. The tangy fruit brings a slight bitterness to your dry white wine of choice, and rosemary offers the build an herbaceous backbone.