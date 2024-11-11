When the VinePair team isn’t busy working at HQ, we’re in the field doing what we do best: scoping out the best cocktails, wine, and beer in the five boroughs. Here are the cool, current, and flat-out excellent drinks you should try in New York right now, according to our editors.

We’ll say it: There’s been a lot to think and drink about this month. Between the New York Yankees’ World Series demise, the election, and Thanksgiving just around the bend, the VinePair team has had some solid excuses to reach for our stronger standbys.

A couple of editors headed to their never-fail Brooklyn favorites for their own personal forms of comfort (read: a molé-spiked Manhattan and an underrated Boulevardier) while another headed to Chinatown for Spanish wine and grilled oysters. One didn’t even make it a block from the office before ducking in somewhere for a good, stiff Martini. The best part? We all chose well.

Here are the best things to drink in NYC this November, according to our editors.

Plum Boulevardier at Bar Goto Niban

You can’t really go wrong with any of the well-crafted cocktails or highballs at Bar Goto Niban (the Sakura Martini, with its mix of gin and sake, is a popular order). But the Plum Boulevardier is the real sleeper hit at the tucked away Park Slope bar. Their take on the classic features the usual suspects — bourbon, sweet vermouth, Campari — plus two Japanese plum liqueurs. It’s bitter, bright, and boozy, and paired with the salty, crunchy kombu celery, it’s the perfect drinking experience.

A Gin Martini at Lola’s

Sometimes, proximity is key when it’s happy hour, and low-key restaurant Lola’s has been a solid addition to the office ecosystem. Sidle up to the bar and ask for a gin Martini with a twist, and you’ll get a finely tuned take — the bartender made ours with Askur, a London dry gin with a Nordic sensibility. And perhaps it’s vain, but the best part of the experience: the drink’s dramatic, extra-long lemon peel the size of a bird feather.

Holy Molé at Leyenda

We’re all for checking out the newest spots in the city, but it’s equally enjoyable to check in on the stalwarts — especially after a menu flip. Cobble Hill classic Leyenda, which this year turned 9, recently dropped a stunning selection of new drinks, with the Holy Molé a strong candidate for cream of the crop. A savory and spiced take on a Manhattan, the drink’s fiery heat arrives from a combination of molé-infused tequila, bourbon, and ancho chili liqueur. Sweet vermouth and bitters keep things classic, while orgeat provides a calming dose of sweetness. Pair with chips and guac then round out the evening with the delectable Arroz Con Dulce, another standout on the menu.

Spanish White Wine at Bridges

Like many of New York’s hottest new openings, this new Chinatown restaurant from chef Sam Lawrence (formerly of Estela) is slinging some serious seafood. And what’s better to pair with Bridges’ grilled oysters, king crab, and steamed turbot than a refreshing yet deeply complex white wine? We loved sommelier Keara Driscoll’s recommendation of the Rico Nuevo Flor de Albihar, made from the obscure Albillo grape in Spain’s Sierra de Gredos region. A deep golden color, the wine offered rich notes of freshly baked biscuits and vanilla alongside green apples, lemon zest, and minerality. In addition to matching the tender, buttery fish dishes, it was the perfect pairing for the restaurant’s already famous creamy comté tart.

Autumnal Cocktails at The Commerce Inn

Tucked away on one of the most charming corners of the West Village, The Commerce Inn evokes a quaint, early American tavern. Hand-woven baskets, dried wheat, and ceramics line the old-timey walls that were restored and designed to honor the history of the space, which has welcomed guests near-continuously for almost a century. Something about the cozy space and simple, seasonal dishes screams fall to us, making it an ideal November dinner destination. To match the homey, autumnal vibe, order the Spiced Rye cocktail, a milk punch made with rye, house amaro, sherry, and spiced tea.

Grower Champagne at Field Guide

It’s no surprise that this new Williamsburg restaurant boasts an impressive wine list. Partner and wine director Mackenzie Khosla has some serious cred when it comes to developing a standout wine program, with experience at Danny Meyers’ Marta, chef Daniel Boulud’s Bar Boulud, and the Champagne lover’s cult favorite, Pasquale Jones. Khosla’s new list at Field Guide definitely doesn’t disappoint. Start with a bottle of Champagne from the well-curated and competitively priced selection. We enjoyed a bottle of Domaine Lagille L’Inattendue — a delicious 100 percent Pinot Meunier from the winery’s estate in Treslon — with the restaurant’s pork and pistachio terrine and baby gem salad with duck prosciutto and fresh horseradish.

A Surprise Bottle at Sauced

When you’re hankering for a good glass of wine but don’t know exactly what kind, belly up to the bar at Sauced. At both the Williamsburg and East Village locations, you’ll find no shortage of bottles curated by the team to suit any palate. What you will notice a shortage of, however, is a wine list. At Sauced, wines are poured based on what guests are in the mood for, with options narrowed down through a series of questions. And while the wine that winds up in your glass might be a mystery at first, it’s sure to hit the spot. We wound up with a bottle of sparkling rosé that paired perfectly with the bar’s cozy-grunge atmosphere.

Pineapple Cake at Nomad Tea Parlour

For anyone partial to tropical drinks, it’s hard to pass up on a cocktail that features passion fruit, pineapple, and orgeat — let alone one called “Pineapple Cake.” And sure enough, the Pineapple Cake delivers everything one would expect from a tiki-style drink, despite bearing no rum in its build. Instead, this cocktail relies on Ming River Baijiu and Empirical Ayuuk for its base, the latter of which is a spirit made with smoky, chocolaty Pasilla Mixe chilis from the Sierra Norte region of Oaxaca. Combine that with Baijiu, an ensemble of fruit juices, some orgeat, and hibiscus, and you have a ruby red cocktail that leans bright, fruity, nutty, and spicy all in the same sip.