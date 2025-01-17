When the VinePair team isn’t busy working at HQ, we’re in the field doing what we do best: scoping out the best cocktails, wine, and beer in the five boroughs. Here are the cool, current, and flat-out excellent drinks you should try in New York right now, according to our editors.

After a whirlwind holiday season we’re back at VinePair HQ and ready to embark on another year of tracking down the best drinks in NYC.

While January is a month to reset, it’s also one of the best times to visit our favorite bars and restaurants, as it’s typically easier to snag a table after the holiday rush. Our team took full advantage, checking out one of Brooklyn’s buzziest new restaurants, an iconic bar that recently reopened in its original East Village location, as well as some go-tos.

Here are the best things to drink in NYC this January, according to our editors.

8 Amaro Sazerac at Amor y Amargo

Now back in its original location on 443 East 6th Street, and with some minor updates and facelifts to the space, channel your 2010s cocktail nerd or saddle up to the intimate bar for the first time to enjoy one of Amor y Amargo’s most iconic creations: the 8 Amaro Sazerac. On the original menu since day one and created by Mayur Subbarao, this spin on the New Orleans classic eschews the rye or Cognac debate, replacing a single base spirit with eight different styles and brands of amari. The build remains true to the original, including a few dashes of Peychaud’s bitters, while a Chartreuse rather than absinthe rinse introduces another enjoyable detour.

Savagnin-Spiked Martinis at Cafe Mado

What used to be a destination tasting menu is now a casual all-day café at Cafe Mado. The new restaurant, which was opened in the old Oxalis space in Prospect Heights by the same team, maintains its original focus on local, seasonal ingredients while leaning into the convivial neighborhood restaurant feel. Folks can stop in for a superb breakfast sandwich any time of day, but we suggest going for dinner, when you can pair bites like the pork rib with honey and quince or spaghetti alla chitarra with matsutake mushrooms with a stellar Martini. Cafe Mado’s version replaces the typical vermouth with a splash of Savagnin, a white wine from France’s Jura region known for its savory, oxidative notes. The nutty, rich flavors of the wine add a warming layer to the drink, making it ideal for NYC’s harsh winter nights.

The Mezcal Drink No. 2 at Lullaby

In blistering summer heat and bone-chilling winter temps, Lullaby’s Mezcal Drink No. 2 always hits the spot. What looks like a half-pour of a hazy IPA is a harmonious blend of agave spirits, passion fruit, and green chiles that simply can’t be compared to any beer. It’s spicy, earthy, and tropical in all the right ways. While Lullaby is changing up its menu this week, we’re grateful that this cocktail is among the few that won’t be swapped out for something new. Go and get one to experience it for yourself — satisfaction guaranteed.

Vodka Martini at Hillstone

You won’t find a Vodka Martini on the printed menu at Hillstone on Park Avenue, but that’s not to say the upscale dining chain doesn’t have a dialed-in, dedicated spec for the drink across its locations. Three ounces of Tito’s vodka are shaken with no vermouth, while the garnish arrives via drinkers’ choice of twist, olive, and/or goat cheese olives. Opt for the twist and cheese-filled green orbs and feign surprise when a server or bartender relocates your Martini into a fresh, frozen V-shaped glass when you’re halfway through the drink. Detractors say that this style of Martini is “just” ice-cold vodka. We won’t debate the temperature — and we’re confident you won’t be left wanting by the quality of this drink.

Yuzu Mugirita at Sip & Guzzle

We can always count on citrus to brighten up the winter blues, and this electric yellow yuzu-infused Margarita riff is like a jolt of sunshine. The name “Mugirita” comes from the drink’s surprising base spirit, the SG Shochu Mugi, a Japanese shochu made from barley. This is combined equal-parts with Sip & Guzzle’s house yuzu mix, made with yuzu juice, agave nectar, and shiso leaves blended together. The drink is served on a large block of ice in a rocks glass with plum salt on the rim. It’s refreshing like a Tommy’s Margarita but with extra bursts of concentrated citrus flavor.

Martini Blonde at Bar Blondeau

In case you haven’t heard, we’re big Martini fans here at VinePair, and one of the best in New York can be found at Brooklyn’s Bar Blondeau. Made from a 50/50 base of Amalfi Coast gin and cucumber botanical vodka, the Martini is practically a garden in a glass with refreshing cucumber, punchy green herbs, and citrus blossom coating the palate. A splash of vermouth adds a touch of sweetness, while lemon oil softens any harsh edges and further imbues the cocktail with a refreshing citrus note. Equipped with a house-pickled onion and green olive for garnish, it’s perfect for people who love their Martinis accompanied by a light snack, but if you need further provisions, don’t say no to the bar’s crème brûlée.