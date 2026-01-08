Shifts in wine taste and calendar years don’t necessarily move hand in hand — but they do seem to sway in rhythm. Each year as wine pros grow interested in new producers and styles, other categories might start to look tired. And making room for those fresh, underrated finds often requires culling other wines from the menu.

So, which wines would sommeliers like to see less of in 2026? We asked industry pros from across the country to share the bottles that might make them roll their eyes if caught on yet another list. Unsurprisingly, many would be happy to see the big-name regions with hefty price tags go. And while there’s no question “natural wine” still holds a place in the consumer consciousness, are its days numbered?

From young rosés to over-oaked Cabs, here are the wines that should disappear from lists this year, according to wine professionals.

Wines that should disappear from wine lists this year, according to wine pros:

‘Natural wine’ sections

Expensive wines from popular regions

Unstable ‘natty’ wines

Sancerre

Wines labeled as ‘natural’

Orange wines

Young rosé

Over-oaked Cabernet Sauvignons

Faulty wines

Stagnant Champagne lists

Safe, overly polished wines

Corporate-run wine lists

Pricey by-the-glass pours

Pét-nats

Impersonal lists

Mass-produced commodity wines

Young wine

Careless ‘sommelier selections’ menu sections

Improperly served bottles

“Homogenized ‘natural wine’ sections should disappear from lists in 2026, even though I understand why many of us, myself included, have relied on the term. It’s become so broad that it often tells guests very little about what’s actually in the glass. Farming choices, cellar decisions, and cultural context matter more than any umbrella label. The more we shift toward describing intention rather than identity, the better the list serves the guest.” —Scott Woltz, general manager and beverage director, Bibliotheque, New York City

“Pricey wines from regions whose names roll off the tongue a little too easily — and therefore get gouged on menus. I’m talking about places like Sancerre and Chablis. I was recently at a New York restaurant that loudly positions itself as hospitality-first and feel-good, yet the least expensive bottle of Chablis was $98 — give me a break. There are plenty of strong options from these regions that can be priced more responsibly while still making a healthy margin, and in a bad-vibes economy, that kind of pricing feels fundamentally out of step with the values these restaurants claim to champion.” —Paul Brady, owner, Paul Brady Wine, Beacon, N.Y.

“I guess I would say I’d love to see less ‘natty wine’ and more natural wine. I’m done with super-hands-off winemaking. Not everyone can pull it off and if I’m going to order a bottle off the list, I want to be confident that it’s stable and delicious regardless of producer and price point.” —Omy Bugazia, general manager, Irwin’s, Philadelphia

“As for which wines should come off of wine lists this year, Sancerre! (Forehead smack.) I would love to see a beverage director put wines on their menu that are from regions or made from grapes that broaden minds and palates rather than placate. Half of the people that ask for ‘Sancerre’ don’t know it’s a place (not a grape) and only want it because it’s a word they’ve heard before (a.k.a. safe!). That means there is room for unpretentious education! Which, honestly, is such a fun part about being in the wine world. There’s so much to learn and so many more interesting, gorgeous wines to enjoy than the safe same ol’ same ol’. I promise!” —Leanne Franetovich, general manager, Grapefruit Wines, Hudson, N.Y.

“Wines labeled as ‘natural,’ ‘organic,’ ‘vegan,’ etc. Not that these markers aren’t important or informative for consumers, sommeliers, salespeople and buyers, but I think it sends the wrong message to the consumer, that this is the only thing to care about in winemaking if it is labeled on a wine list. Some places in the world that make the best wine are already doing so in a low-intervention way, and other regions that make delicious and well-regarded wines struggle to make wines in this way simply due to agricultural and economic pressures.” —Emily Chen, sommelier, La Compagnie Flatiron, NYC

“As a bar owner whose sales are made up largely from orange wine, I’d like to see a decrease in lists offering lower-priced orange wine just for orange wine’s sake. I think it’s a noble goal to offer a range of price points in the category, but I do think there are a good number of skin-contact wines out there that boast a lower price point in lieu of depth or character. Glou glou wine is all well and good, but I’d like to see a resurgence of lists highlighting orange wines with a bit more weight and structure this year.” —Cerise Zelenetz, owner, Cherry on Top, Brooklyn

“Let’s all get in the habit of drinking rosé with a year of age. Just one year. Wine directors, I know it’s a big hassle, but what if we find ways to hold onto it for a calendar year before listing it? Consumers, what if rather than reaching for something young and pink in the springtime, we grab something relatively neutral and white? I promise they taste the same.” —Jamie Rubin, wine director, Southwark and Ambra, Philadelphia

“I don’t think wines need to be ‘banned,’ but some ideas definitely need to retire. By 2026, I’d love to see fewer over-oaked, anonymous luxury Cabernets that exist purely as status symbols. Big wines aren’t the issue; boring ones are. I’d also be happy to see the end of faulty wines being excused as ‘natural.’ Cloudy, volatile, or mousy isn’t a philosophy, it’s just bad winemaking. Guests deserve better. And finally, stagnant Champagne sections: Listing the same handful of Grandes Marques year after year feels out of step with how curious drinkers have become. The wines that should disappear are the ones that reflect complacency. Wine lists should evolve as fast as the people drinking from them.” —André Hueston Mack, sommelier, winemaker, and clothing designer, Maison Noir Wines, McMinnville, Ore.

“Rather than focusing on what should disappear, I’d love to see more wine lists lean into bottles that genuinely excite people and create repeat drinkers. With the industry in a clear downturn, safe, overly polished wines that offend no one but excite no one aren’t doing us any favors. Lists should prioritize wines with energy, personality, and a real sense of place — bottles guests want to seek out and drink again.” —Joe Cricchio, owner, The Wine Store Marlboro, Marlboro, N.Y.

“Corporate-run wine lists at good independent restaurants and bars. It’s 2026, and I’m tired of seeing bought-and-paid-for wine lists at places with talented cooks and bartenders who put so much thought into everything else on the menu, especially with so much good wine available from small to medium-sized growers! If a business chooses to take the risk of offering a bottle list, and it is a risk, there’s no reason guests should be paying four times the price for wine they can find at the grocery stores and corner stores because Daddy Warbucks gave their army of sales reps incentives. Although I’d love to say hire a wine professional and invest in your team, I get that’s not possible for everyone. There’s no shame in working with knowledgeable, passionate sales reps who represent small to medium-sized growers to help build a more impactful list.” —Zack Eastman, owner, Easy Does It, Chicago

“I don’t think there’s any one wine that should disappear from lists entirely, but I do think by-the-glass (BTG) programs could use a reset. At With Others, we’re intentional about keeping BTG wines approachable while still inviting curiosity and exploration. I spend a lot of time sourcing lesser-known varieties and regions, so guests feel like they’re discovering something new each time they come in, rather than seeing the same expected options. When glass prices climb too high, it discourages that sense of discovery and fun and makes wine feel too precious. As an industry, we should be focused on making the whole experience more accessible and enjoyable.” —Shanna Nasiri, owner, With Others, Brooklyn

“I guess we wouldn’t be mad if pét-nats found their way off the list. It isn’t that we hate them — far from it! For us, these wines belong on a gingham picnic blanket next to a basket of fried chicken, not on a white tablecloth!” —Sara Velazquez, owner, Slug Wine, Jeffersonville, N.Y.

“Impersonal lists! My favorite experiences this year have been ordering off of lists that are curated with care, creativity, and a point of view. Like a great menu, a great list tells you about the restaurant. I love it when the perspective and diversity of the people in charge of the bottles is as expressive as the people in charge of the menu. It’s been such a treat encountering unique, nuanced, or unexpected lists and I hope to see many more in 2026!” —Cali Faulkner, owner, Third Falcon, NYC

“I’d love to see industrial commodity wines disappear from lists in 2026. These mass-produced bottles lack the cultural connection and historical richness that define meaningful winemaking. In an era demanding quality over quantity, diners deserve wines crafted by small growers who genuinely express place, culture, and connection to land. These aren’t just beverages — they’re expressions of human craft and terroir. As consumers increasingly seek authenticity and purpose in what they consume, wine lists should reflect that same intentionality and soul.” —Michael Drapkin, owner, West Palm Wine Co., West Palm Beach, Fla.

“I think in 2026 we should be leaving behind young wine. I don’t want any more new releases! I’m tired of wine labels from iconic regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Barolo that say ’22 and ’23. With the way the world felt in 2025, I am looking to splurge with some opulence. We all deserve a little treat, a little something special, and nothing says special like wine you’ve saved for a long time. If you are writing a list this year, ask for the library wines from your distributor. Don’t let them keep all the good stuff while you try and explain ‘new oak usage’ to another guest as they buy your ’23 Saint-Emilion or your ’22 Meursault — or heaven forbid some 2024 Saint-Denis?!” —Max Glenn, beverage director, Picnic, Philadelphia

“It’s hard to say one specific category of wine doesn’t deserve to be on the list; there are great wines everywhere. But I would love to see ‘sommelier selections’ kind of drift away, or at the very least poorly thought-out ones. I often find these pages with sommelier selections scrawled at the top of random bottles or bulk wines that want to be moved and it not only detracts from the hard work a thoughtful list brings a restaurant, but it also deprives guests of having really great interactions with a sommelier that might create an even better experience than they thought they could have. If you end up having one of these pages, it should be peppered with thoughts, images, quotes, and knowledge. It should be a damn good read if it’s going to be there.” —Ramon Manglano, sommelier, Chez Fifi, NYC

“In 2026, I hope wine lists continue to move past the idea that freshness only comes from youth. We age a good portion of our cellar (including rosé), because a little time often brings more clarity, texture, and aromatic depth. I’d also love to see greater diversity on lists, not just a few ‘safe’ bottles under $100 and a jump straight to $300, or multiple bottles that all tell the same story or region. Finally, good wine deserves good service, meaning proper temperatures and proper glassware, because even the best bottle falls flat when it’s served too cold, too warm, or in the wrong glassware.” —Blaise Faber, owner, Valentine, Phoenix