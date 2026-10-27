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White wine is a reliable go-to for many drinkers. It can bring crisp, saline edges, juicy tropical fruit notes, or even rich, nutty flavors. For its diversity, palatability, and low-ABV nature, the genre has recently seen a boost in appeal.

But along with that growing popularity, some grapes, regions, or bottles tend to take more than their fair share of the spotlight. And the bottles that drum up the most excitement might not always be all they are hyped up to be. Consumers each have their own preferences, but sometimes it’s worth looking past the wines receiving major recognition to discover a new hidden gem.

That’s why we tapped eight sommeliers from around the country to name the white wines they think are the most overrated. From a certain Loire Valley region that many consider overpriced to butter-bomb Chardonnays, here’s what they had to say.

The most overrated white wines, according to sommeliers:

“The most overrated white wine has to be Sancerre — not because it is not one of the most famously delicious expressions of Sauvignon Blanc known to the world for centuries, but because there are so many other wonderful things coming from the Loire Valley. Menatou Salon often offers Sauvignon Blancs that, in my opinion, drink closer to Sancerre these days than one may want to believe (Domaine Pellé’s Morogues Blanc, for example). Sancerre sets the stage and creates a wonderful point of departure for a world of crisp citrus and mineral-driven white wines that can also be found in Austria, Italy, and many other white wine growing regions of France. We are always happy to help Sancerre drinkers find an alternative they never knew they loved.” —Sam Stresing, wine director, Lowland, Charleston, S.C.

“The most overrated white wine isn’t a particular grape or region, but the one you choose on autopilot. I’m a big believer in drinking whatever you love, but we give the same handful of whites far too much attention when there’s an entire world of incredible wines out there. I love Chardonnay as much as the next girl, but give Godello a chance!” —Emily Nevin-Giannini, senior beverage director, Barcelona Wine Bar, Norwalk, Conn.

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“Pinot Grigio is the most overrated white wine. There are some not-so-great representations out there that get outsized attention. But fear not! There are some awesome wines made from Pinot Grigio from all over the world, including Italy, the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and France!” —Barb Werley, master sommelier, Nuri Steakhouse, Dallas

“I’m more drawn to crisp, refreshing flavors like green apple and citrus, with stainless steel or neutral oak aging that keeps the wine balanced and easy to drink. I’m happy to see the trend moving away from the heavy, buttery California Chardonnays that were so popular for years. Sometimes all that oak can overpower the fruit, so it’s nice to see more wineries letting the wine speak for itself and keeping things fresh.” —Austin Krudys, beverage manager, The Chloe, Nashville

“Muscat and its related varieties (Moscatel, Moscato, etc.) have a long history of producing beautiful wines across a range of styles, from the Mediterranean to Japan. Personally, though, I often find the pronounced white floral aromas overpowering, making this a grape family I tend not to gravitate toward. That’s a matter of personal taste rather than a reflection of the quality or diversity of these wines.” —Sarah MacIsaac, wine director, Nautilus Pier 4, Boston

“As of October 2026, the world’s most overrated white wine has to be Sancerre. Production has been pushed to the max in order to meet demand, significantly diluting quality while prices have continued to increase. (But I can’t exactly blame producers for trying to capitalize on the Sancerre craze). Outside of a few key producers like Vatan, the wine is decidedly mediocre, especially when you consider the universe of other great white wines available: Vinho Verde, Albariño, Aussie Riesling, Willamette Valley Chardonnay, South African Chenin. I could go on forever.” —Evan White, wine director, Bludorn Hospitality, Houston

“Yellow Tail Chardonnay is a classic example of brand recognition doing more work than the wine itself. It’s familiar, inexpensive, and easy to find, but ‘familiar’ isn’t the same as ‘good.’ Spend a couple of dollars more, and you can usually find a Chardonnay with brighter acidity, cleaner fruit, better balance, and less heavy oak or residual sweetness … something more refreshing, distinctive, and food-friendly than this soft crowd-pleaser.” —Emelio Sansone, executive chef, Tin Lizzie Lounge, Seattle

“At the moment, the most overrated white wine is Pinot Gris. I would much rather guide a guest to a variety of other aromatic whites ranging from Riesling to Zibibbo depending on their stylistic preferences. There’s just so much more interesting wine available to try.” —William Jones, chief operating officer and wine director, Deep Roots Restaurant Group, Fairhope, Ala.