The Sauvignon Blanc section at any local wine shop is typically dominated by just a few countries, each with its own star producers and usual-suspect growing regions that monopolize attention (often well deserved). But for every big name, there are so many others that deserve their due — and they usually come with less demand and a lower price tag.

We posed the question to wine professionals from around the country: What Sauvignon Blancs are we missing out on? Instead of the ubiquitous Sancerre, they told us, look to the many other appellations elsewhere in the Loire Valley. If you’ve tired of the tropical Sauvignon Blancs of Marlborough, why not look west to South Australia? South Africa’s richness of Sauvignon Blanc is about much more than Stellenbosch; Napa and Sonoma aren’t the only parts of California that do it well.

They also shared their sleeper-hit bottles from regions wine drinkers might know well, plus a few up-and-coming places around the world worth keeping an eye on. Keep reading to broaden your Savvy B horizons.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The most underrated Sauvignon Blancs, according to wine professionals:

Sauvignon Blanc from Südsteiermark

Reuilly Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc blended with Sémillon

Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa

Weingut Schauer Kitzeck-Sausal

Menetou-Salon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc from the Adelaide Hills

Bordeaux Blanc

Klein Constantia ‘Clara’

Sauvignon Blanc from the Central Coast

Venica & Venica Sauvignon Ronco Del Cerò

Sauvignon Blanc from Greece

Coteaux du Giennois Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc from Italy

Alexandre Bain Pouilly-Fumé

Sauvignon Blanc from Styria

‘R’ de Rieussec

“The most underrated Sauvignon Blanc for me comes from Südsteiermark, Austria. It’s highly aromatic, acid-driven, with beautiful minerality and weight. We so often are talking about the Sauvignon Blancs at opposite ends of the spectrum: Sancerre versus New Zealand. Our guests are often surprised when I recommend a Sauvignon Blanc from Austria, but it is such a great food wine. It’s excellent with fresh vegetables, many fish and light pasta dishes, and its bright acidity can hang with a pork chop, too. Sattlerhof’s Gamlitz is the representative on our menu currently, but I also dearly love Weingut Ingrid Gross’s expression of the grape, and those are the very tip of the iceberg.” —Brenna O’Malley, beverage manager, Grounded Table, McMinnville, Ore.

“Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire’s lesser-known corners, like Reuilly, deserve far more love. There’s something quietly magnetic about these wines — they don’t try to impress you with volume; they win you over with balance. The vineyards sit on chalky and gravelly soils that give a whisper of minerality and that lovely flinty edge you only find in cool, honest places. Producers like Denis Jamain, Claude Lafond, and Valéry Renaudat make wines that feel effortlessly precise — citrus and white peach wrapped around a soft, chalk-dust texture. They’re less about fireworks and more about conversation; wines that reveal themselves slowly, with calm confidence. Reuilly reminds us that Sauvignon Blanc doesn’t always have to shout to be heard. Sometimes the most memorable wines are the ones that speak softly — and linger the longest.” —Genaro Gallo, sommelier, The Lodge at Dawn Ranch, Guerneville, Calif.

“Honestly, the most underrated Sauvignon Blanc isn’t a single bottle, it’s any Sauvignon Blanc that’s blended with a little Sémillon. The combo just works. The Sémillon softens that grassy snap, adds this silky, almost honeyed texture, and turns a zippy white into something you can actually sit with. Think Entre-Deux-Mers in Bordeaux (like the Château Moulin de Peyronin Blanc) or Margaret River in Western Australia. Both regions quietly crank out these blends that drink like way more than they cost. This white blend (not always labeled as a blend) is wildly versatile. It is fresh enough for oysters, plush enough for roast chicken, and crowd-pleasing enough that no one’s going to complain if it’s the only white in the fridge. Plus, they tend to fly under the radar, which means they’re usually a steal.” —Elyse Lovenworth, director of operations, Nature’s Vin, Wayne, Pa.

“Sauvignon Blancs from South Africa will always remain underrated to me. Klein’s ‘Metis’ bottling instantly comes to mind as one that deserves a place on any discerning list, but in truth, South African Sauvignon Blancs have a way of teaching you how to fall in love with wine all over again. The minerality, that crisp, stony mouthfeel, reminiscent of Italian and Australian Sauvignon Blanc expressions, adds a fun tension. The clearly defined flavors, lifted by a lively, sometimes zesty acidity, shine with precision and poise. There’s a quiet confidence in South African white wines, like an authenticity that feels both grounded and unpretentious.” —Terra Velasquez, food and beverage director, The Finn, Houston

“Weingut Schauer Kitzeck-Sausal from Südsteiermark, Austria, is a great example of high-altitude Sauvignon Blanc. Some of the highest and steepest winegrowing slopes in Europe help to produce a wine that is fresh and flinty with a touch of spiciness. I love it because its fresh acidity allows it to be paired with a wide range of dishes.” —Sarah Foote, director of wine and service, Castle Hot Springs, Morristown, Ariz.

“So often, guests ask for the same thing every time they sit down — especially when their go-to is Sancerre. Sometimes they don’t even realize they’re drinking Sauvignon Blanc! I think that sense of comfort and habit is one of the biggest reasons we’ve seen prices climb in Sancerre over the past couple of years. Lately, I’ve loved introducing guests to the wines of Menetou-Salon, just west of Sancerre in the Loire Valley, where the same limestone-rich soils and cool climate produce wines that are every bit as good. Two of my favorites are Prieuré de Saint-Céols, imported by Kermit Lynch, and Philippe Gilbert, imported by Rosenthal Wine Merchant. It’s always exciting to share these lesser-known gems and watch guests discover that great Sauvignon Blanc doesn’t have to say ‘Sancerre’ on the label.” —Jeff Cleveland, sommelier, general manager, and partner, Birch, Milwaukee

“Underrated Sauvignon Blancs are those out of the Adelaide Hills in Australia, known for a cooler maritime climate and higher elevation. Sauvignon Blanc here can be crisp, vibrant, and bright, with more citrus. The Murdoch Hill Sauvignon Blanc is a perfect example of this.” —Sarah Salim, wine director, The Catbird Seat, Nashville

“It’s got to be Bordeaux Blanc. Sancerre and Marlborough Sauvignon Blancs get a lot of love, but Bordeaux offers a slightly different style and reaches across multiple price points, so you can really find the perfect wine for any occasion. Usually blended with Sémillon and/or Muscadelle, these wines still retain the crispness and herbaceous flavors of Sauvignon Blanc that people know and love, but often they are aged with some oak to give a little more weight, depth, and complexity. These are really great food wines, and as the weather shifts from summer into fall and winter, these are wines that stand up to heartier dishes, and they are delicious with all of your favorite holiday foods!” —Martin Griffin, sommelier and general manager, Provenance, Philadelphia

“I’d take it to South Africa, with Klein Constantia’s ‘Clara’ Sauvignon Blanc. I visited this winery years ago and was so impressed by the wine’s perfect balance — round and slightly creamy in texture, yet crisp and refreshing. The oak is beautifully integrated. It’s delicious, and few people think to look to South Africa for Sauvignon Blanc.” —Justin Chinn, sommelier and general manager, The Happy Crane, San Francisco

“Sauvignon Blanc from the Central Coast of California is underrated. In the Santa Ynez Valley, they found gravelly soil similar to Bordeaux, Sauvignon Blanc’s native home. At Bar None, our new North American wine bar in Oklahoma City, we champion lesser-known regions of the continent. Currently we offer Railsback Freres ‘Roman Ceremony,’ which is 100 percent Sauvignon Blanc from a consciously farmed vineyard site. It’s fermented and aged in barrique. This gives a great balance of breadth and roundness to a bright, high-acid variety. It’s a fantastic value as well!” —Caroline Clark, director of beverage, Id Est Hospitality

“One of the most underrated Sauvignon Blancs is Venica & Venica Sauvignon Ronco Del Cerò from Friuli, Italy. This bottling checks so many boxes for me — depth, complexity, uniqueness, and value, with an authentic backstory. I was introduced to it early in my career as a sommelier in New York, and since, it’s been on every one of my wine lists.” —Ryan Bailey, wine director, Kato, Los Angeles

“Sauvignon Blanc from Greece! My absolute favorite is Alpha Estate Sauvignon Blanc from the region of Amyndeon. The region sees dry, warm summers, cold winters, and is surrounded by several mountains. These factors contribute to the tropical aromas on the nose and a full-bodied palate accompanied by notes of citrus, melon, and honeysuckle with lively acidity and a lasting finish. This wine is energetic and bright, yet has an elegance that leaves you yearning for another sip. This is by far my go-to Sauvignon Blanc, and I would put it toe-to-toe with any other Sauvignon Blanc from any other region any day of the week. Yamas!” —Marsha Wright, wine director, DineAmic Hospitality, Chicago

“Sancerre is fantastic, but the price point is increasing as importers are rushing to the category. Want something better and for less money? Look to the Coteaux du Giennois. Just north of Sancerre, this region is fantastic on a budget and hits on the minerality note, but is usually a bit less intense. Raimbault-Pineau is an excellent producer that makes both Sancerre and Coteaux du Giennois.” —Nick Daddona, sommelier and festival director, Boston Wine & Food Festival

“I think Italian Sauvignon Blanc is really underrated. There are a lot of high-quality producers making zesty, mineral-driven wines in Italy, in a large span of price points. There are approachable options like Elena Walch and Girlan in Alto Adige and classic producers like Quintarelli in the Veneto, Gaja in Piedmont, and Ornellaia in Tuscany, making food-friendly, balanced options. My favorite every year is Sesti in Tuscany. It drinks like a wine well above its cost.” —Katie Thompson, beverage manager, The Lodge at Spruce Peak, Stowe, Vt.

“I think this wine might be properly rated amongst the somm set, but I always get excited to open a bottle of Alexandre Bain for guests. I’ve wholly replaced our Sancerre option with his late-harvest Pouilly-Fumé. I was introduced to his wine through the release of the 2015 vintage of Pierre Precieuse. Not only did it joyfully subvert my expectations of Loire Valley Sauvignon Blanc — the late harvest brings both an opulence and savory quality to the fruit — but it was also fizzy, perfectly lifting what could be a dense wine. I imagine he didn’t intend to make a fizzy wine; it had just begun another fermentation in bottle, but it suited the wine so well and showed me the power of letting go of total control. The difference between stewardship and force of will, a lesson that continues to resonate almost 10 years later.” —Emily Sher, wine director, Creepies, Chicago

“It’s definitely Styria. This region is nestled into the foothills of the Julian Alps, starting in Austria and crossing into Slovenia. The Germans call it ‘Steiermark,’ the Slovenians, ‘Štajerska Slovenija.’ Here, Sauvignon Blanc is grown on steep mountain hillsides at high elevation. The wines satisfy those who like classic Sancerre with their minerality and structure. For those who like California, these wines have tropical aromatic ripeness from extended photosynthesis on the mountain slopes. Those who like New Zealand appreciate the aromatic intensity — but without the vegetal or grassy qualities that can be a turnoff. Slovenia has been growing wine here for centuries; Austria joined the game more recently, in the mid-1980s. Today, it’s still a tiny fraction of the Sauvignon Blanc world, but one worth seeking out. Look for ‘STK’ on Austrian labels to find top producers.” —Andrey Ivanov, sommelier, Nisei, San Francisco

“I think when people think of dry white Bordeaux probably the most famous example would be d’Yquem’s Ygrec, but Rieussec’s iteration is far more attainable and affordable. You still get the herbaceous note, still get the slight grapefruit, but a more rounded-out texture and a subtle minerality, a complex wine that I think punches above its weight class.” —Alvin Pham, sommelier, Zanti, Houston