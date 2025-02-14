Finding a bargain in the wine world today can feel like an impossible task. Prices are soaring across the market, and even regions that used to be go-tos for good value like Beaujolais crus are seeing price hikes due to increased demand. So where can consumers look now to find a good deal?

Whether it be an emerging region or a producer that’s flown under the radar, there are still some exciting hidden gems to discover in wine. Here, we asked 15 wine pros from across the country what they look for in a bargain wine to find great picks that fit every budget.

Whether it’s a specific bottle recommendation or a hot tip on an underrated region, here are the best bargain wines to watch out for next time you hit the bottle shop.

The best bargain wines, according to wine pros:

Selbach ‘Incline’ Dry Riesling

Anything from the Loire Valley

J.C. Garnier Les Nouettes

Louis Jadot Wines

Domaine Schlumberger Les Princes Abbés Pinot Blanc

Soalheiro Alvarinho

Fino or Manzanilla Sherry

Črnko Jareninčan

Whites and reds from northwestern Spain

Paolo Scavino Vino Rosso

J.L. Chave Selection “Mon Coeur” Côtes-du-Rhône

Broadbent Grüner Veltliner

Anything from southwest France or Chile

Union Sacré Wines

Bojo do Luar Drasloup

“When I think of great everyday wine, I always look for wines that partner versatility with craftsmanship. The Selbach family — Johannes Selbach, his wife, Barbara, and their son Sebastian — is making some of Germany’s great Rieslings coming out of the Mosel region and created the ‘Incline’ Dry Riesling to simply outshine all other Mosel Rieslings at this price point. The fact that you can get this quality from Mosel for under $20 still boggles my mind considering the labor- intensive farming needed on the incredibly steep slopes of the vineyard sites from which these grapes are grown. If you see it, buy it and pair it with whatever you’re about to eat.” —Adam Urban, general manager, Sidetracked Wine Co., Chamblee, Ga.

“Anything from the Loire Valley! It feels cliché, but it kind of has everything: bubbles, coastal whites, textural Chenin Blanc, savory, peppery, light-handed reds with plenty of freshness and acidity. There’s so much diversity in the Loire, you have more traditional varieties like Chenin and Cab Franc that we all love, but there’s also hidden gems like Pineau d’Aunis and Grolleau that thrive as bubbles, rosé, or red. It’s such an expansive region with basically endless soil types and climates, so you’re constantly finding new and interesting terroir and you can always find value.” —Charlie O’Leary, co-owner and beverage director, Rampant Bottle & Bar, San Francisco

“It’s a challenge to find natural, well-made, and exciting wines under $20, considering the cost of ethical labor practices, distribution, and so on. I love the wines of J.C. Garnier, and for right around 20 bucks, they’re a steal. ‘Les Nouettes,’ a 50/50 co-ferment of Pinot d’Aunis and Grolleau, is a perfectly juicy and vibrant chilled red. It’s only 9.5 percent ABV and so, so good — just make sure to pick up more than one bottle.” —Henry Mermer, wine director, Winona’s, Brooklyn

“I recommend Louis Jadot as our go-to wine bargain. This is an excellent Burgundy wine that offers great value for the price point. We have it available in all our outlets by the glass, including both the Pinot Noir and Chardonnay. Louis Jadot has been a family-owned winery since 1945. We offer different tiers of their wines by the glass and bottle, ranging from their entry-level wines to their grand cru. It’s my go-to wine for the price point because it’s versatile and can be enjoyed in a variety of settings.” —Mark Watten, sommelier, La Zozzona at the Grand Hyatt, Scottsdale, Ariz.

“My go-to bargain wine is the Pinot Blanc from Les Princes Abbés of Domaine Schlumberger. I was able to visit the winery a couple years ago and really enjoyed the care taken both in the vineyards as well as the cellar. The wine is a toothsome expression of Pinot Blanc in a style that provides lots of freshness, good delineation, and structure; it’s easy to drink but also a wonderful companion for food. It also generally retails for under $15 and is widely represented.” —Nader Asgari-Tari, wine director, ZURiTO, Boston

“The world of wine is bursting with fantastic values from unassuming regions, and the crisp whites from Portugal can definitely surprise. Soalheiro’s Alvarinho displays fresh tropical fruits laced with racy minerality. From ceviche to Thanksgiving dinner, this wine is perfect for a wide range of cuisine.” —Alisha Blackwell-Calvert, co-owner and sommelier, Madrina, St. Louis

“The best bargain in a wine shop is sherry: a manzanilla or fino is the perfect low-cost aperitif that can double as the secret ingredient for zhooshing up jarred pasta sauce or soup to taste instantly more expensive.” —Julie Bramowitz, owner, Bar Florine, NYC

“The 2023 Črnko Jareninčan from Štajerska, Slovenia, is such a steal. For just $20, you get a full liter of a bright, vibrant white blend that is both incredibly approachable and a true reflection of the meticulous and careful farming behind it. Whether you usually go for big reds, know nothing about wine, or have only ever liked beer, this crowd-pleaser just works.” —Grace Wolff, manager, Mile Limit, Berkeley, Calif.

“When thinking about great price-to-value ratio, it’s hard to look past both the whites and reds from northwestern Spain. Albariño from Nanclares y Prieto, Treixadura from Luis Rodriguez, Godello and Mencia from Raul Perez are incredibly versatile in our restaurant where the table is usually filled with small plates with varied flavors.” —Vish Badami, wine director, Crush Wine Bar, West Hartford, Conn.

“When I need a solid housewarming gift or a bottle for a BYOB gathering, Paolo Scavino’s Vino Rosso is my secret weapon. It’s a non-vintage blend of Piedmont’s greatest hits — Dolcetto, Barbera, and Nebbiolo — so it’s got that unmistakable Italian charm, with great structure and bold fruit aromas. It’s ridiculously affordable and always a crowd-pleaser.” —Jove Tripp-Thompson, head sommelier, Bangkok Supper Club, NYC

“The 2022 J.L. Chave Selection ‘Mon Coeur’ Côtes-du-Rhône, priced at around $25, offers a peek into the style of wines coming from the iconic Chave family in the Northern Rhône. It’s mostly a blend of Grenache and Syrah, so it provides you with bright notes of dark fruit and slight hints of black pepper on the finish accompanied by lush tannins. This is my favorite wine to enjoy with a burger or ribeye steak.” —David Cortes, lead sommelier, Majordomo, Los Angeles

“A favorite house wine of mine for many years, the Broadbent Grüner Veltliner overdelivers for the price and is so versatile with a wide range of food. Purely fruit-forward with brisk lemon, lime, and pomelo tang and delivers its classic minerality and white pepper spice on the finish. It easily appeals to fans of Pinot Gris, dry Riesling, and Sauvignon Blanc. The best part? The one-liter format offers an extra glass and a half of enjoyment over the standard bottle size.” —Andrew Bradbury, head of beverage, MINA Group, S.F.

“For me, my go-to bargain wine is anything from southwest France or Chile. The quality usually punches above its weight class and delivers well-made wine at an affordable price.” —Eric Molnar, owner, Bouquet Wine Bar, Brooklyn

“It’s hard to look past Tin City producer Union Sacré. They’re a fun, interesting spin on Alsace-style wines but with a very obvious Californian slant. That said, the wines are always light on their feet with a well-balanced restraint. I admire them so much because they have excellent fruit sources, make delicious wines in a clean and thoughtful manner, and yet have a price point that is unmatched, except for Kenny Likitprakong over at Hobo Wine, who shows the same sort of ethos and value.” —Paul Masters, co-owner, Clos Wine Shop, San Diego

“I love a chilled red — and apparently so do our regulars! Always a great option to bring to a party, a chilled red feels casual yet intentional, and appeals to a wide swath of drinkers. Our go-to for an affordable but interesting bottle is Bojo do Luar’s Drasloup, which generally retails for under $22 a bottle. The name is “Poulsard” spelled backwards, a playful nod to the great — and much pricier — light-bodied Jura red. Grippy, refreshing, and easily enjoyable with or without food, this wine consistently over-delivers.” —Nayda Freire, beverage director and partner, Renzo, Charleston, S.C.

