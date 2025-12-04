Some may be quick to call “cheap Champagne” a nonsensical phrase or even an oxymoron. And we can’t blame anyone for thinking that — Champagne is one of the most luxurious wines money can buy, after all.

Each bottle must be made from grapes grown in the wine’s namesake region and produced using the lengthy and labor-intensive traditional method. The region’s strict regulations and prestigious title lead to a lot of expensive bubbly, but those pricey picks aren’t the only options out there.

We tapped 10 sommeliers from across the country to share their most affordable bottle recommendations. Champagne will always be a bit costly, especially compared to other types of bubbles. But there’s good news: You don’t need to blow your whole celebration budget on just a few bottles. These expert-approved expressions from smaller houses and under-the-radar producers balance quality and value, making them the perfect bottles to pop open for any occasion without breaking the bank.

The best cheap Champagnes, according to sommeliers:

Robert Barbichon Blanc de Noirs

Pierre Moncuit Champagne Delos Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs

Voirin-Jumel Tradition Brut

Champagne Chavost

Tellier Les Massales Extra Brut

Vincent Couche Eclipsia Brut

Drappier Brut Nature Zero Dosage

Jacques Lassaigne Les Vignes de Montgueux

Agrapart & Fils Terroirs Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs

Henriet-Bazin Blanc de Noirs Meunier La Sente au Beurre

“Champagne’s Aube subregion is where I always turn for wines of depth, complexity and tremendous value. This cluster of vineyards is more than an hour’s drive south of Reims, the Champagne capital, and is quite close to Chablis. Pinot Noir excels in this unique terroir, and Robert Barbichon’s Blanc de Noirs is a standout example, both for its deliciousness and its value. Robert’s sons Thomas and Maxime Barbichon took over the estate from their father, building on his legacy with a push towards organic and biodynamic viticulture. This bottling represents a softer, more measured approach to the single-vintage, terroir-specific, zero-dosage wines that are now in vogue across the region. Wines of this build can come off as severe sometimes, but the two brothers opt for the three years of lees aging and just a touch of dosage to gently balance the acidity. It’s a juicy and ample blanc de noir, easygoing enough to be had on its own but with enough heft to accompany a meal. Immediate, uncomplicated pleasure in the vivid fruit and florals with plenty of nuance underneath the hood.” —Ellis Srubas-Giammanco, wine director, Penny, New York City

“One of my favorite value-driven Champagnes is Pierre Moncuit’s Delos, a Blanc de Blancs from the Grand Cru village of Le Mesnil-sur-Oger. It is a perfect intersection of affordability and excellent terroir; always bursting with Mesnil fruit and minerality. Clean, driven, and incisive, it remains an amazing value.” —Ian Smedley, wine manager, Coqodaq, NYC

“Established in the late 1960s, Voirin-Jumel is a pioneer in organic, grower-estate Champagne. It started out as a trucking company at the end of WWII but forward-thinking Francoise Jumel and her husband, Gilled Voirin, sold their trucks and began bottling their bubbles in the 1970s. Today, the estate is in its fifth generation, with the family growing 11 hectares of grapes in 11 different villages. We have sold its Champagne, including the Tradition Brut NV, for almost 15 years now.” —James Hirdler, wine director, Alma, Minneapolis

“Bottles from Champagne Chavost are my pick, especially for the natural wine lovers. It’s a low-intervention wine that is delicious with a good amount of funk and character.” —Gavin Lee Ferrara, wine director, Hawksmoor, NYC

“I love Tellier Les Massales Extra Brut. Tellier’s wines, like the holidays, are a family affair. The vines have been in the family since the 1930s, but it wasn’t until 2016 that the new generation, Quentin and Alexandre, started to make a handful of wines from a seven-acre portion of their family’s holdings. The production is tiny, but the wines pack a punch, rolling freshness, vibrancy, concentration, and opulence into one.” —Chris Gellein, wine director, Claud, NYC

“Vincent Couche Eclipsia Brut is a tried-and-true holiday bottle that I can vouch for with personal experience pairing it with my mom’s artichoke dip and the fine film ‘Love Actually.’ It’s a fresh expression from the Aube where Vincent uses a combination of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay from two different sites (one of which is Montgueux, IYKYK) that he waits until the last second to harvest. The dosage is low so this will please everybody, even your aunt who keeps calling it Prosecco.” —Haran McElroy, sommelier, Smithereens, NYC

“A superb Brut Nature Champagne in the $50 range is ideal for the holiday season. Drappier’s Brut Nature Zero Dosage delivers a pure, uncompromising expression of Champagne with 100 percent Pinot Noir with no added sugar. Expect crisp citrus, fine mousse, and mineral-driven elegance that pairs flawlessly with oysters and pristine seafood.” —Victor Dedushaj, director of operations and sommelier, Benjamin Steakhouse, NYC

“If you’re looking for a bottle of Champagne for under $100, I highly suggest giving Jacques Lassaigne Les Vignes de Montgueux a try. It’s 100 percent Chardonnay from the north of Aube in Côte des Bar. I’ve been in love with this bottle since I first tasted it. Racy, fresh, and vibrant. Emmanuel Lassaigne is a brilliant and deliberate winemaker. This bottle will run you $70 to $80 but will make you the star of your holiday dinner.” —Kenny Toll, wine director, Redwood Hospitality (Place des Fêtes, Cafe Mado, Golden Ratio), NYC

“A great go-to Champagne that is affordable and extremely enjoyable is the Agrapart & Fils Terroirs Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs. With notes of hazelnuts, lemon, and grapefruit, it pairs great with food. I’d suggest oysters, perfect for a festive holiday celebration! But it is also delicious on its own. As a holiday gift or to serve at your own party, it’s not break-the-bank level, but is still a gift that you could give to serious wine heads and they’d be impressed.” —Jette Starniri, vice president of operations, The Feathered Fox, Jersey City, N.J.

“While the Henriet-Bazin Blanc de Noirs Meunier La Sente au Beurre NV is made in rather small production, its affordability-to-quality ratio is higher than most wines from Champagne and makes it worth seeking out. The fruit is 100 percent Pinot Meunier and provides mineral intensity and generous, yet delicate, texture — words not usually used to describe Meunier. It is made from a single plot (La Sente au Beurre) with deep limestone soil. The result is layers on layers of fruit, like racy red fruit and chalky yellow fruit, and textural complexity without being cloying. This wine has that classic Meunier electricity but also rare softness all at once. Over the holidays, I’ll probably be drinking this alongside some potatoes au gratin. It will also taste particularly nice next to anything with cranberry sauce on it. Team canned cran!” —Matt Turner, wine director, Lei, NYC