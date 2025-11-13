Whether you’re a total newbie to drinking wine or just consider yourself more of a white, rosé, or skin-contact person, reds can be intimidating. Some people are put off by the sheer number of grapes to learn about or lofty price tags tacked onto certain bottles — but the learning curve doesn’t have to be that steep.

Merlot, Pinot Noir, and Cabernet Sauvignon are the first bottles of red wine that most drinkers crack open. But beyond these wine-shop staples, there’s a whole world of other options, from juicy bottles of Grenache and Gamay to jammy Zinfandels that can be more approachable for those starting to dip their toe into the category.

Here we asked 10 sommeliers, bar owners, beverage directors, and other wine professionals to share which bottles they would open for a total red wine beginner, whether the guest is a skeptic or simply uninitiated. Read on to learn which bottles offer a welcoming foray into red wine.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The best beginner red wines, according to wine professionals:

4 Monos Viticultores GR-10 Tinto 2022

Benanti Etna Rosso

Zinfandel

Brachetto

Nicole Chanrion Côte-de-Brouilly Domaine de la Voûte des Crozes

Château Massereau Cuvée K

Nebbiolo Langhe Guidobono

G.D. Vajra ‘Claré J.C.’ Langhe Nebbiolo

Domaine Rougeot ‘Les Vaux’ Pinot Noir

Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

Domaine Vico ‘Emera’ Sciaccarellu 2023

“The 4 Monos GR-10 Tinto 2022 is a perfect red for people who think they don’t like red wine — it’s bright, fresh, and full of energy. Mostly Garnacha, it has the lift and texture of a white wine, with delicate tannins and mouthwatering acidity that make it incredibly easy to drink. Grown organically and made with a gentle hand, it shows balance, purity, and a sense of place rather than heaviness. It’s the kind of red that converts skeptics — vibrant, graceful, and irresistibly drinkable. At El Quijote in the Hotel Chelsea, it is $17 a glass and $68 a bottle, so it’s also accessible for all.” —Claire Paparazzo, wine director, Hotel Chelsea, New York City

“I think an excellent option for a traditionally white wine drinker to make the pivot is Etna Rosso from Sicily. Usually lower tannin, floral, lifted, and full of crunchy red fruits, these volcanic wines generally from Nerello Mascalese have great acidity and stoniness that crisp white drinkers are used to. A particular favorite is Benanti, which is broadly distributed.” —Morgan LaCroix, wine manager, COTE Korean Steakhouse, Miami

“I usually recommend reds that are approachable — low in tannins, soft in acidity, and with bright fruit and a touch of sweetness. A Zinfandel, for example, can be round and comforting. Or a Brachetto, which is slightly sweet and aromatic, perfect for easing into red wines without overwhelming the palate. These wines invite rather than challenge.” —Denis Ballaera, wine director, Fasano, NYC

“I’d recommend Nicole Chanrion Côte-de-Brouilly Domaine de la Voûte des Crozes. Beaujolais was the first red I truly enjoyed drinking, and this bottle captures everything I love about it. Gamay is like Pinot Noir’s little sister: fun, light, and effortlessly charming, pairing well with just about anything yet so satisfying on its own. Ranging in the $20 to $30 price point, any vintage from this powerhouse producer is a winner. Whole-cluster fermentation adds spice and structure, while its subtle minerality rounds out the bright cherry and crushed strawberry.” —Elishca Charles, general manager, Kann, Portland, Ore.

“Château Massereau Cuvée K has everything the red wine curious might want, including fun French words. This blend has a mix of four of the major grapes of Bordeaux, a little bit of oak, and flavors of dark cherries and earth. The estate has never been modernized, vineyards are plowed by horse, and the work is carried out by hand. It’s great for the uninitiated because it’s affordable ($37), can be enjoyed young or old, has plenty of fruit, and a lot of intrigue, which has you going back for more.” —John Jansma, head sommelier, Per Se, NYC

“Red wine, when it’s good, isn’t overwhelmingly heavy. It has the gift of harmony — like good music — sometimes versatile enough to pair with a wide range of foods, and affordable enough for everyday discovery. A great example is Nebbiolo Langhe Guidobono, which showcases that balance and accessibility in every glass.” —Alessio De Sensi, wine director, LDV Hospitality (Scarpetta, Lele’s Roman, Barlume), NYC

“Providing red wine recommendations for the uninitiated is always a fun opportunity for us sommeliers, as there are so many great options to choose from. For those looking for a fun, approachable red wine to dip their feet into the category, my recommendation is the ‘Claré J.C.’ bottling of Langhe Nebbiolo from G.D. Vajra. Organically produced from younger vines of the local noble grape, this Nebbiolo is inspired by a 1606 recipe note by Gian Battista Croce, the jeweler of the House of Savoia. The resulting wine shows fresh, red fruit-driven characteristics and is lighter on the palate with complex floral aromatics; a perfect first foray into red wine.” —Cameron Cronin, sommelier, Carbone and Carbone Vino, Dallas

“A bottle I always love introducing to white wine drinkers is Domaine Rougeot ‘Les Vaux’ Pinot Noir from Meursault. It’s elegant and juicy, with that bright red fruit and gentle texture that feels familiar, not intimidating. It shows people that red wine can be graceful and vibrant — more about energy than heaviness. At around $45 retail, it’s a great gateway bottle that tends to convert skeptics fast.” —Genaro Gallo, advanced sommelier, The Lodge Dawn Ranch, Guerneville, Calif.

“Pinot Noir from Oregon is a great introductory red wine for newbies. Pinot Noir as a variety is S Tier and is definitely one of the red grapes you should learn first. The Willamette Valley offers a lot of Pinot Noir, in a range of styles, from a countless number of talented producers. On top of that, prices for Willamette Pinot have a wide range, so you don’t have to make a big investment right away like you would with Burgundy Pinot Noir. I suggest starting with a low-intervention Pinot Noir from Franchere, made by Mike Hinds. It’s a high-quality wine for a great price.” —Frank Kinyon, sommelier and beverage and service director, a.kitchen+bar, Philadelphia

“For those looking to make the jump into drinking red wines, many of our guests see success with wines that are a little lighter in body and tannin, that also make for a nice chilled red. Something great on our radar is the 2023 ‘Emera’ Sciaccarellu from Domaine Vico. From the French Island of Corsica, this wine feels like the right wine to start a warm, lazy Mediterranean-inspired evening. Lifted red florals, cherry, and present-but-gentle tannins sit alongside mineral, savory notes from the blue schist soils. Certified biodynamic, unfined, and unfiltered, this is natural winemaking without compromising on finesse, the perfect introduction to drinking red.” —Jared Hill, general manager, Majordomo, Los Angeles