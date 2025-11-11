Champagne is undeniably one of the most luxurious wines in the world. Produced with a labor-intensive winemaking practice called méthode Champenoise, all Champagnes undergo a secondary fermentation in bottle, allowing the wine to age on the lees. The result is a rich, complex, and textural sparkling wine that, when paired with the region’s prestige terroir and extensive history, leads to some lofty price tags.

The vast majority of the Champagne on the market is priced between $60 and $300, figures that don’t exactly scream “budget buy.” But compared to the prices of the most expensive bottles from the region, they’re relatively affordable. According to a new report from Wine-Searcher, every single one of the 10 most expensive Champagnes is priced over $2,000.

Most of the bottles come from some of the biggest names in the region, including Krug, Dom Pérignon, and Louis Roederer, which famously produces Cristal. There are also a couple bottlings from Jacques Selosse, a cult-followed grower-producer that got its start in the village of Avize only a few decades ago. But despite the winery’s relative youth, bottles don’t come cheap, retailing for hundreds to thousands of dollars on average.

Keep reading to discover the 10 most expensive Champagnes of 2025, according to Wine-Searcher!

Krug’s standard Grande Cuvée Brut bottlings retail for hundreds of dollars, so it’s no surprise that more limited releases climb into the thousands. In contrast with the Champagne house’s signature bottlings — which are made with a blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier — this Blanc de Blancs was made exclusively with Chardonnay. Produced from grapes harvested from Krug’s prestige Clos du Mesnil plot, the wine is smoky and nutty, with pops of citrus and a slight bitterness. Average score: 96. Average price: $2,273.

Established in 1959, Domaine Jacques Selosse is beloved by Champagne connoisseurs. Unlike other Champagne houses, Jacques Selosse ages its wines in a solera system dating all the way back to 1986, which results in layered, complex, and slightly oxidized Champagnes. Millesime is one of its most sought-after releases, likely because no two vintages are the same. Depending on the year, the wine will be labeled either Grand Cru or Premiere Cru and made either Brut or Extra-Brut. Moreover, some vintages are Blanc de Blancs expressions, while others are made with a touch of Pinot Noir added. In the past year, Millesime’s price has shot up by about $300. Average score: 95. Average price: $2,480.

While Bollinger typically produces a few different expressions every vintage, only one was created for vintage 2009: Bollinger R.D. Extra Brut “Spectre.” The Champagne was launched in 2015 to coincide with the theatrical release of James Bond “Spectre,” the 24th installation in the spy series. Given the high price, it doesn’t appear as if Spectre should be listed as the eighth most expensive Champagne in the world — it seems like it should be ranked higher — but the price listed on Wine-Searcher refers to the 1988 vintage, not the 2009. Average score: n/a. Average price: $3,865.

Packaged in distinct, clear glass bottles, Cristal is another baller Champagne that stands out for its pop cultural relevancy. While the majority of drinkers are most familiar with the Brut expression, this specialty rosé is quietly one of Cristal’s most expensive offerings. Aged on the lees for 10 years, disgorged, and then aged for an additional 10 under cork, the wine is said to have notes of dark cherry, ginger bread, and strawberry jam. Average score: 96. Average price: $2,202.

Dom Pérignon Réserve de L’Abbaye didn’t make it onto last year’s ranking of the most expensive Champagnes in the world, but this year it came in No. 6. Produced from a blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the Champagne is aged on the lees for over 20 years, resulting in a creamy wine with notes of dried fruit and toasted nuts. Average score: 89. Average price: $2,108.

This 100 percent Chardonnay from Jacques Selosse comes from Grand Cru vineyards in the Côte des Blancs. The wine undergoes an extensive aging process on the lees and in bottle after disgorgement, which contributes to its lofty price. While the Blanc de Blancs wasn’t mentioned on last year’s list, this year, the price climbed high enough to allow the wine to crack the top 5. Average score: 95. Average price: $2,397.

Louis Roederer Cristal Gold Medallion is one striking bottle of Champagne. This limited-edition jeroboam is enshrined in 24-carat gold latticework that took two master goldsmiths, 12 workers, seven meters of gold plated brass strips, 158 silver soldering points, and four days of labor to complete. The Champagne is said to be silky and concentrated, with notes of ripe fruit, white chocolate, and pastries. Average score: n/a. Average price: $2,986.

This Blanc de Noirs comes from one of the most prestigious villages for Pinot Noir in all of Champagne — Clos d’Ambonnay, a minuscule, 1.68-acre plot that has belonged to Krug since 1994. Bottled around 12.5 percent ABV, the Champagne of Pinot Noir is said to have aromas of white flower, hazelnut, herbs, and orange zest and a concentrated palate rich with marzipan, tropical fruit, and citrus. Average score: 96. Average price: $3,551.

Dom Pérignon makes another appearance, this time in the No. 2 spot. This release was a part of the Champagne house’s Pléntitude collection, which are special bottlings only released when the wine has reached optimal harmony. First Pléntitude (P1) is aged on the lees between eight and 10 years while P2 sees about 15 to 20 years of extended lees aging. Third Pléntitude (P3) is the rarest of the bunch, aged for 25 to 35 years. The result is a highly complex Champagne with layered fruit and impressive depth. Average score: 95. Average price: $4,721.

Though the rosé version of Dom Pérignon P3 took home the title of world’s most expensive Champagne two years in a row, this year, the crown goes to its Brut counterpart. Similarly aged for the extended 25 to 35 years, P3 Pléntitude Brut has been described as vibrant and layered, offering notes of dried herbs, cinnamon, and grapefruit. Average score: 96. Average price: $5,181.

*Image retrieved from Dmitry Yakovtsev via stock.adobe.com