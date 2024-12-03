No other variety is as mercurial as Pinot Noir. The fickle, thin-skinned grape, even when grown under the right ultra-specific conditions, can be a pain to produce. Yet those who persevere yield a host of terroir-driven wines ranging from bright and fruity to dark and funky depending on their origin. The spectrum of styles gives the category enough intrigue to make it immensely popular. It can also make certain labels exorbitantly priced: Some Pinot Noirs hailing from Burgundy, for instance, can set you back more than $10,000 a bottle.

Fortunately, there’s no need to take on a second mortgage to nab high-quality Pinot Noir. The diversity in styles and profiles gives consumers ample opportunity to explore the category from much more agreeable price points. During this journey, they’re likely to discover a cost-effective bottle so exquisite and complex, they may be compelled to triple-check its price tag in disbelief.

There are plenty of “bang-for-your-buck” Pinot Noirs on the market, which in a way seems appropriate. After all, it doesn’t make much sense to devote so much effort to a finicky grape just to produce a lousy label. But which labels particularly stand out in the crowd? We asked 16 wine professionals to find out. Here’s what they had to say.

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

The best bang-for-your-buck Pinot Noirs, according to wine professionals:

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir

Bodega Chacra

Hamilton Russell Pinot Noir

Silent Way Pinot Noir

Colene Clemens Vineyards Margo Pinot Noir

Judith Beck Brambule Pinot Noir

Ken Wright Cellars

Antica Terra Coriolis Pinot Noir

Presqu’ile Pinot Noir

Castelfeder Mont Mes Pinot Nero

Flowers Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast

Jérôme Chezeaux Bourgogne Rouge

William Downie ‘Cathedral’ Pinot Noir

Roots Wine Company Klee Pinot Noir

Tolpuddle Vineyard Pinot Noir

El Lugar Pinot Noir

“One Pinot Noir that stands out for my personal palate is Patz & Hall, which is a very approachable wine and one that many will enjoy. I also personally love the Pinot Noirs from Occidental. They have great wines that are extremely food-friendly!” —Josh Bolden, food and beverage director, Bambara and The Vault at Kimpton Hotel Monaco, Salt Lake City

“Bodega Chacra is making some phenomenal Pinot Noir in Patagonia, Argentina, that tends to fly under the radar. The climate in Patagonia is fairly moderate, but the area experiences significant temperature swings from warmer days dropping as much as 40 degrees at night, striking a nice balance of ripeness while preserving the grapes’ acidity. The wines offer wonderful freshness and vibrancy with pronounced minerality.” —Jake Bennie, wine director, Sepia/Proxi, Chicago

“Hamilton Russell Pinot Noir from South Africa is not only a classic cool-weather wine, but its consistency of quality has been demonstrated over the years. The wines drink well young but still have the capability to age gracefully.” —Paul Botamer, master sommelier and wine director, Fearing’s Restaurant, Dallas

“Silent Way Pinot Noir, from husband-and-wife team Matt and Tamara Harrop from cool-climate Victoria, Australia. Bursting with red berry spice, a whiff of maitake mushrooms and freshly turned earth, the crisp, mountainous influence really shines through. Value at its finest — it’s hard to beat this caliber for home-grown high quality.” —Laura Francis, general manager, Rocks + Acid Wine Shop, Chapel Hill, N.C.

“Willamette Valley, Ore., is definitely a great go-to for exceptionally made Pinot Noir that is reasonably priced. Specifically, Colene Clemens Vineyards and their Margo Pinot Noir is wonderful. I really think it punches above its weight class. It promises some ripe red fruits, subtle fresh thyme with some attractive minerality, and finishes zesty. It is very functional at the holiday dinner table as a food wine.” —Ted Rink, beverage director, BLVD Steakhouse, Chicago

“I like European (read: non-French) Pinots, like biodynamically grown Judith Beck Brambule Pinot Noir from the Burgenland region of Austria. A dry and complex Pinot with notes of baking spice, tea, and flowers, it tastes like the season. It’s also very versatile with spiced and braised foods.” —Clint Rogers, beverage director, The National, Telluride, Colo.

“Oregon Pinot Noirs are still great values, particularly from estates that have been around for a long time like Ken Wright Cellars and Patricia Green. While Burgundy prices increase 5 to 10 percent each vintage, I’ve only seen modest price increases from these producers. It’s not Burgundy, but it doesn’t have to be, because Oregon Pinot Noir is excellent.” —Jonathan Lopez, managing partner, Hampton Street Vineyard, Columbia, S.C.

“Various wine professionals may laugh at this as it’s not very highbrow, but I was legitimately surprised at the quality of ‘The Pinot Project,’ which is a very sensibly priced Californian Pinot Noir. Is it the most elegant and sensational taste extravaganza? No. Is it a juicy, generously fruited, approachable party wine? Yes. If you don’t mind spending a little more — and can still find it — Antica Terra’s ‘Coriolis’ from Oregon boasts sensationally well-defined red fruit and perfumed florals for $50 to $60 retail — a bargain to drink wine made by inarguably one of the greatest winemakers in the country, Maggie Harrison.” —Gareth Rees, beverage director, Ilili, NYC

“My favorite bang-for-your-buck Pinot Noir is the Presqu’ile Pinot Noir Santa Barbara County, retailing for $25. It’s a perfectly light-bodied and easy-to-drink Pinot Noir from the Santa Barbara area with little to no oak aging, which only adds to the freshness of this wine. It’s also widely available at regional and national retailers.” —Brianne Cohen, wine educator, Brianne Cohen Wine & Events, Los Angeles

“We love Pinot Nero (the Italian name for Pinot Noir) from the Northern Italian region of Alto Adige. This high-altitude, mountainous region has a colder climate that produces lean and elegant red wines. There are excellent options available for under $30 per bottle, most of which feature soft tannins and a light, zesty body. This makes them enjoyable to drink on their own or paired with lighter fare. One particular favorite is Castelfeder Mont Mes Pinot Nero. It presents bright red and purple berry flavors, a hint of violet, and some earthy notes. It can even be enjoyed chilled. You can find it retail for under $25.” —Lauren Schaefer, co-owner, Mother Pizzeria, Newport, R.I.

“My go-to Pinot Noir is Flowers, Sonoma Coast. I consistently find this Pinot at a great price in liquor stores, and it’s always a reliable restaurant choice. The deep dark berry notes are particularly appealing, complemented by fresh cherries and subtle spices. The 2022 vintage is an excellent year to cellar for seven to eight years. I recommend buying two to three bottles and enjoying them over the years to appreciate the aging process.” —JF Fortin, director of food and beverage, Le Bar at Sofitel Chicago, Chicago

“My pick for a great value Pinot Noir is Jérôme Chezeaux Bourgogne. This wine comes from a father-daughter team making unpretentious Burgundy; their Bourgogne Rouge is a beautiful representation of Pinot Noir. It is full of fresh fruit flavors while maintaining a dusty minerality. Light bodied and vibrant, this wine can be enjoyed with or without food.” —Emily Parian, bar manager, Empress by Boon, San Francisco

“William Downie ‘Cathedral’ Pinot Noir. Pinot is grown in so many countries around the world, and there are many places to find value outside of California, Oregon, and Burgundy. One of the up and comers [in this regard] is Australia, which has diversified its offerings much more than most consumers and even professionals realize. William Downie has led the charge in an area of Victoria called Gippsland, and he only vinifies Pinot Noir using minimalist intervention techniques. His Cathedral bottling is affordable and offers a multi-layer experience of fleshy red fruits, wild florals, and elegant structure framing a nuanced finish.” —Troy Revell, wine and beer director, Fearrington House Inn & Restaurant/Galloway’s Wine Bar at Fearrington Village, Pittsboro, N.C.

“Roots Wine Company Klee Pinot Noir is a wine meant to be shared with everyone. Inspired by the artistry of Paul Klee and the spirit of the Bauhaus movement, this wine combines elegance and approachability, just like his art. Sourced from 14 family-owned vineyards across Oregon’s North Willamette Valley, this Pinot Noir is a true expression of its terroir, fermented with indigenous yeasts and aged in French oak. Expect heady aromas of cedar, earth, and black cherry, followed by flavors of dark fruit, rose oil, and a lingering, bright finish. I always go back to this wine due to its perfect combination of complexity and accessibility!” —Kaitlin Fischer, director of operations, The Harvey House, Madison, Wis.

“Tolpuddle from Tasmania, Australia. Tolpuddle retails for around $90 a bottle. But if this were grown in Oregon, the Finger Lakes region of New York State, or Burgundy, France, this would easily garner a $250-plus price tag. The wine is near-perfect for its style. The expression is firmly New World, yet even at a young age it is wonderfully drinkable. When I last tasted this wine, I described it as happiness in a bottle. If you can lay your hands on a bottle stateside, pick one up. It’s incredible.” —Shawn Uldridge, founder/general manager Chapel Street Cafe, Chicago

“El Lugar Pinot Noir is an exceptional wine that delivers world-class quality at an unbeatable value, offering the experience of drinking like royalty without the hefty price tag. It is our top seller for a reason. Its vibrant cherry, pomegranate, and spice notes, accented by a unique hint of ocean spray, rival cult Sonoma Coast producers but at a fraction of the cost. The wine exhibits the same pleasure and craftsmanship as its luxury counterparts, making it a standout choice for value and flavor. —Lannon Rust, restaurant manager/sommelier, Ox + Anchor at Hotel San Luis Obispo, San Luis Obispo, Calif.

*Image retrieved from radiokafka – stock.adobe.com