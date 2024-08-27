Scanning a bottle shop or menu for something other than your tried-and-true wine can be intimidating. With so many choices, it’s easy to throw in the towel and stick to the wines you know best. But while it may be tempting to turn to an old favorite, venturing off the beaten path and diving into the unknown may lead to discovering your new darling bottle.

In the spirit of adventure and looking to add a little thrill to our collective drinking experiences, we polled 20 sommeliers for the underappreciated, unconventional, and sometimes overlooked wines that deserve our attention. From a French grape that will satisfy any Pinot Noir-aficionado to a racy variety that rivals Riesling and Chardonnay, the experts’ answers below highlight just how exciting and expansive the world of wine can be.

The wines people should order more often, according to sommeliers:

Cabernet Franc

Wine from domestic producers

Italian Rosato

Merlot

Wine from Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, and Serbia

Amarone della Valpolicella

Chardonnay

Chilled reds

Willamette Valley Pinot Noir

Assyrtiko, Aligoté, Furmint, and Garnacha

Prieto Picudo

South African wines

Whites from Southwest France and Languedoc-Roussillon

Syrah

Trousseau

Franciacorta

Austrian wines

Nerello Mascalese, Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, and Clairette

Local grapes such as Cayuga, Chambourcin, and Vidal Blanc

Blanc de Noirs Champagne from small producers

Albariño

“Cabernet Franc! The mother of Cabernet Sauvignon is so complex, floral, fruity, and delicious. It has beautiful deep red and black fruit aromas, complemented with floral and bell pepper. Its higher acidity allows it to pair with many dishes. But, like all mothers, it’s happy to let her child steal the spotlight. Let’s give this mother some more recognition!” —Beth Bornstein, wine expert, ZiZi Wine Bars, NYC

Don't Miss A Drop Get the latest in beer, wine, and cocktail culture sent straight to your inbox.

“The sommelier community is currently having active conversations around how to support more domestic wineries. Between expensive land, farming, and production costs, it’s increasingly important that we intentionally tell the stories of American producers so that they can continue to do their good work. Here at Heirloom at the St. Laurent, we have wines from Forge Cellars and Boundary Breaks, which are two wineries in the Finger Lakes that allow our guests to explore high-quality, local projects spearheaded by our neighbors!” —Nicole Castro Garro, wine director, Lita, Aberdeen, N.J.

“I’ve noticed rosé has taken a backseat to chilled reds lately, but I think people should lean into Italian rosato. One that I particularly love is the De Sterlich Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo. This wine is not your typical pale pink Côtes de Provence rosé; it has a deeper color and a more robust flavor profile. The De Sterlich Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo offers vibrant notes of cherry, strawberry, and a hint of spice, all balanced by a refreshing acidity. It’s versatile enough to pair with a variety of dishes, or it can be enjoyed on its own. I think it’s incredible and deserves more attention on the summer wine scene.” —Shanna Nasiri, owner, With Others, Brooklyn

“I feel like Merlot has gotten lost in the great red wine debate in recent years. It’s not fair to the varietal’s history, being one of the noble grapes of Bordeaux and very versatile in pairings. There are so many great New World and Old World representations of Merlot, either as singular varietals or blends! Similar to Zinfandel in dynamics and style, [Merlot] should be on more menus by the glass to showcase how good it is.” —Bruce Martin Polack, beverage director, The Regular, Denver

“I definitely wish more people drank more Eastern European white wine. There are so many great wines from Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia, [and] Serbia. Producers like Lenkey, Movia, Bongiraud are amazing.” —Steven Karataglidis, wine director, Fairmont Royal York, Toronto

“I’ve been massively enjoying Amarone della Valpolicella recently and I think a lot of people would feel the same. Amarone uses partially dried grapes, and so the wines have a concentrated and full flavor that cannot be rivaled. They’re rich and full of dark fruits, figs, and baking spices that I find can put even the most decadent of Cabernets to shame. If you could bottle the experience of drinking a cup of hot chocolate by a warm fire on a snowy winter day, you would be left with an Amarone della Valpolicella. The bottles aren’t cheap, but are worth every penny in my book, and the wine only gets better as it ages in the bottle.” —Roderick Williams, bar manager and certified sommelier, Smoked, Columbia, S.C.

“I wish guests weren’t so afraid to order Chardonnay. It’s understandable that folks have a negative association with the grape, given the saturation of wines on the market that are boring, commercial representations. But there are such varied and beautiful [examples] from Burgundy and Jura in France, Germany, Austria, the Americas, and even Japan.” —Henry Mermer, wine director, Winona’s, Brooklyn

“Chilled reds. They offer a bridge between a rosé and a traditionally-tempered red. The act of bringing a red down to a white’s temperature softens any remaining tannin in the wine, brings out the acid, and showcases the fruit and floral notes. Chilled reds are great for smoky Southern barbecue and Northern clambakes alike. At Makan Charleston, we carry a wonderful chilled red from an Italian family making wine in France: Usseglio & Fils L’Unique.” —Kate Jacob, owner, Makan DC and Makan Charleston, Washington, D.C., and Charleston, S.C.

“I love a good Pinot Noir and I wish guests knew what great value and quality comes out of Willamette Valley. I fear that some people may flip right to Burgundy and be discouraged by the price points, but don’t necessarily have the palate for a more fruit-forward California offering. From Oregon, you get the total package of elegant, balanced Pinot without the Burgundy price tag.” —Nikki McCutcheon, senior director of beverage/East Coast, Sake No Hana & Cathedrale, NYC

“I wish people could explore more less-known grape varietals from around the globe, rather than drinking the same style. Nothing wrong with it, but I realize people are afraid of exploring new things. Some wines that I wish people would order more are Assyrtiko from Greece, Aligoté from Burgundy, Furmint from Hungary, [and] Garnacha from Spain or Sardinia, Italy.” —Isauro Zavala, director of wines, LUCE, San Francisco

“Recently, I have been excited to introduce guests to the grape varietal Prieto Picudo. The Spanish grape is native to the region of León. It has thick, dark skin and grows in large tightly concentrated bunches. The varietal has moderately high sugar levels and tannins with a delicate acidity, making it extremely balanced and friendly to the palate. I am a big fan of the 2014 Margón Valdemuz. This luscious and full-bodied wine shows notes of blackberry compote, fresh blueberries, and a touch of milk chocolate with firm, dusty tannins, and an earthy finish.” —Scott Klein, beverage director, BROMA and The Emerald Hour, Mountain View, Calif.

“I wish people would order more South African wine. It’s a region with such a variety of styles; there’s really something for everyone. Wineries like Alheit and Momento are making fresh and terroir-driven wines that the country isn’t generally known for.” —Kenneth Crum, sommelier and managing partner, Heroes & Pearl Box, NYC

“I think wine enthusiasts and novices alike should be drinking more white wine from Southwest France and the Languedoc-Roussillon. To me, the most special wines are co-planted blends where aromatic and broadly textured grapes are bolstered by a backbone of electric, acid-driven varieties like Petit Manseng, Carignan Blanc, and even Chenin Blanc. There are so many complex and ageworthy whites in this category and they represent amazing value for those looking for the pleasures of drinking aged wine without breaking the bank. Some highlights that I would point guests towards on Penny’s list: 2016 Maxime Magnon La Bégou, 2021 Imanol Garay Ixilune, and 2007 Mas Jullien Pays d’Hérault Blanc.” —Ellis Srubas-Giammanco, wine director, Penny, NYC

“I feel like Syrah is chronically underappreciated. As a grape, it is amazingly distinct with notes of cracked black pepper, black olive, and bacon fat. It can be grown in a lot of different places and produce lighter, more elegant expressions as well as powerhouses. Well made, its unique savory expressions shine through even in regions associated with riper wines. Even something as big as D’Arenberg Dead Arm Shiraz drinks like a pastrami sandwich, and I love the grape for that.” —Chris Ray, advanced sommelier, Lutèce, Washington, D.C.

“I think people should be ordering more Trousseau. It’s great for fans of Pinot Noir looking to branch out. There are a lot of excellent, accessible Trousseaus coming from top-notch winemakers at reasonable prices. I’m currently pairing a 2019 Domaine de la Pinte Arbois with our meatballs and our chicken parmesan.” —Emmett Burke, owner, Emmett’s and Emmett’s on Grove, NYC

“The wine I wish people would order more often is Franciacorta, a classic-method sparkling wine that enjoys DOCG recognition and is produced in its namesake region [in Lombardy]. Above all, I would like it to be appreciated for its rich history, layered aromas, and flavors and not just [considered as] the Italian version of Champagne simply because its production technique (with second fermentation in the bottle) is the same.” —Alessandra Rotondi, sommelier, Serafina Restaurant Group, NYC

“Anything Austrian. If you see a wine from Austria on a wine menu, chances are you are in good hands with the sommelier there. The reds of Austria, mainly Blaufränkisch, are perfect non-Italian wines for Italian food. We serve the Prieler Leithaberg Blaufränkisch at Barbuzzo and it checks every box: It’s soulful, approachable, and layered. Austrian whites are undervalued and underappreciated in the U.S. Reach for a peppery, greenish Grüner Veltliner and don’t look past Austrian Riesling. Heidi Schröck makes incredible wines from a wide variety of different grapes, and Weingut Bründlmayer makes the best Riesling outside the Mosel.” —Terence Lewis, beverage director, Safran Turney Hospitality, Philadelphia

“I encourage guests to explore beyond their usual choices. It’s exciting to see someone try a unique wine like Nerello Mascalese or Trousseau and find a new favorite. White grape varieties from the Rhône Valley, such as Grenache Blanc, Marsanne, and Clairette, also make excellent summer alternatives to more common options.” —Drea Boulanger, executive wine director, Spiegelworld, Las Vegas/Atlantic City/Nipton, Calif.

“A decade ago in Philadelphia, I had trouble selling things like Burgundy and Champagne. Now that I’m winning that battle, I find myself radicalized by local wines, particularly anything other than vinifera (the grape species responsible for Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Cabernet, and every other grape you’ve heard of). I want people to be ordering Cayuga from New York or Chambourcin from New Jersey or Vidal Blanc from Pennsylvania; they’re much easier to farm sustainably and work so well in our area.” —Jamie Rubin, advanced sommelier, Southwark, Philadelphia

“We sell a lot of Champagne at Caviar Russe, and guests often gravitate toward the major houses and Blanc de Blancs. I wish more guests would venture into the world of smaller producers or lesser-known historic houses, and try Blanc de Noirs. Canard Duchene Charles VII Blanc de Noirs NV is a fantastic option. Also, consider Philipponnat, a historic house with 15 generations of Champagne-making expertise; their Blanc de Noirs 2018 is exceptional.” —John Gergeos, sommelier, Caviar Russe, NYC

“Usually my go-to would always be Riesling, as in my opinion, it’s a perfect varietal. However, I’m going to lean into something different: Albariño. Now, don’t get me wrong — there is a lot of it out there, but this grape has ageability and is equally as exciting as Chardonnay or Riesling. Whether it’s from Spain or Portugal, it’s a wine that I really love to study and drink. It’s truly a stunner on any wine list when made well.” —Evelyn Goreshnik, wine director, Last Word Hospitality, Los Angeles

*Image retrieved from Pixel-Shot via stock.adobe.com