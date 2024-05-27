It’s the time of the year when cravings for backyard barbecues and fresh produce are on everyone’s mind. And what better accompaniment to warm-weather merrymaking and seasonal fare than a glass of chilled rosé?

While searching for the best deals out there, we consulted sommeliers for their favorite budget-friendly options. From an Italian rosato that’s a no-brainer for grilled lunches, a surprisingly tasty boxed rosé from the south of France, and a perfect pizza wine, there’s a bottle below to pair with anyone’s favorite summer dishes. Keep reading for the pink wines that are sure to delight at your next outdoor get-together without breaking the bank.

The Best Bargain Rosés, According to Sommeliers:

Vallevo Costa dei Trabocchi Rosato

Pepe Raventós Can Sumoi

Pico Maccario Lavignone Rosato 2021

Maison Noir Love Drunk

Pettinella Tauma Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo

La Ferme Julien Rosé

La Grange Tiphaine Riage Tournant

Vinos del Viento Rosé

Château de Corcelles Rosé d’une Nuit

Dark Horse Rosé

La Vieille Ferme Rosé 2022

Salvo Foti I Vigneri Vinudilice Rosato

Bieler Père et Fils Sabine Rosé

The Palm by Whispering Angel

Cleto Chiarli Brut de Noir Rosé

Filipa Pato 3B Sparkling Brut Rosé

Lorenza Rosé

Ami-Ami Vin Rosé

Domaine de Fontsainte

Broadbent Vinho Verde Rosé​

Saraja Istade Isola dei Nuraghi IGT Rosato 2022

Studio by Miraval

“The Vallevo Costa dei Trabocchi Rosato. It’s a Montepulciano rosé; super juicy and crushable. Lots of ripe strawberry, watermelon, and citrus peels. This is a go-to barbecue wine at my house and it retails for around $12.” —Eric Harris, wine director, NANAS, Durham, N.C.

“We are loving the new vintage of rosé from Pepe Raventós’s project in the Baix Penedès, Can Sumoi. A blend of rosé (Sumoll) and white wine (Xarel-lo), it’s Mediterranean in feeling: silky, relaxed, and bright.” —Scott Baker, sommelier, Xuntos, Santa Monica, Calif.

“My go-to bargain rosé is Pico Maccario Lavignone Rosato 2021, which retails for $6.99 wholesale. This is made of 100 percent Barbera from their estate in Asti, Italy, and it’s aged in stainless steel. This rosé is fresh, vibrant, and insanely aromatic with strawberry, cherry, and cranberry notes. My favorite hallmark of this wine is that almost every vintage that I’ve tasted, including the current one, has a distinct aroma of strawberry Twizzlers. It’s a really cool conversation piece. We love to pair it with shrimp and grits with tomato broth and andouille sausage.” —Justin Gallus, owner, Plates Neighborhood Kitchen, Raleigh, N.C.

“When it comes to bargain rosés, there’s one standout option that consistently wins over both our bartenders and patrons alike: Maison Noir’s Love Drunk. The Oregon wine embodies the elegance of a Provençal-style rosé with a fruit-forward flavor profile and aroma. So, next time you spot Love Drunk on a restaurant menu or shelf, don’t hesitate. Seize the opportunity to experience a true bargain rosé that punches well above its weight.” —Samantha Diaz, food and beverage director, The Westin Nashville, Nashville

“My personal favorite rosé is a Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo called Tauma made by Pettinella. It’s a darker-looking rosé but has the same freshness that you’d want from a rosato with more character and structure. Perfection when paired with tomato sauce pizza. [It’s] margherita or diavola’s best friend!” —Davide Matarazzo, wine director and sommelier, Funke & Felix Trattoria, Beverly Hills and Venice, Calif.

“My go-to bargain rosé from the grocery store would have to be La Ferme Julien Rosé from Trader Joe’s. It’s around $5 and it ticks all the boxes in what you would expect in a Provence rosé.” —Morgan Dequillien, mixologist and lead sommelier, Pendry Newport Beach, Newport Beach, Calif.

“La Grange Tiphaine Riage Tournant [from France’s] Loire Valley. Light to medium body with intense aromatics, fun summer fruit, and a long finish. Complex and yet refreshing.” —David Oleas, wine director, The Golden Swan, NYC

“My go-to bargain rosé is Vinos del Viento. It is refreshing and bright with a really bold bouquet. This rosé is the epitome of bang for your buck.” —Sara Gabriele, sommelier, Love & Salt, Manhattan Beach, Calif.

“I reach for a Beaujolais rosé for its lovely red fruit aromatics and juicy palate. If you’re lucky enough to find this rare gem, snap it up! [One I recommend is] Château de Corcelles Rosé d’une Nuit.” —Caroline Fazeli, founder, Lyon Wine Tastings, Lyon, France

“My first pick is Dark Horse Rosé, as this blush bottle is crisp with just the right amount of bright acidity. It gives notes of strawberry, melon, and sweet cherries — perfect for enjoyment on the warm days ahead, and it’s only $7 a bottle. And for a second, I would choose the 2022 La Vieille Ferme Rosé crafted by the Perrin family of Châteauneuf-du-Pape fame. This French rosé is light, lively, and full of tart, red berry flavors.” —Brendon Mowatt, general manager, ELWAY’s Bar at Ritz-Carlton Denver, Denver

“‘Bargain’ is related to mass production, which I am not a huge fan of. [But] if I have to pick one rosé, I go to Salvo Foti I Vigneri Rosato Vinudilice [for] earthy, savory, smoky, cherry, and cranberry [notes]. I also recognize that lately, I am drinking more Cerasuolo than rosé. Amorotti Cerasuolo, Le Vasce, and Tauma Cerasuolo by Pettinella are my favorites.” —Marcelo Waldheim, wine & beverage manager, Stella West Hollywood, West Hollywood, Calif.

“For me, a don’t-skip wine is Bieler Père et Fils Sabine Rosé from Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence. It’s been my go-to since my rookie sommelier days at age 21. This Grenache rosé strikes a perfect balance of ripe red fruit and brisk acidity, embodying the essence of Provence. Sipping it feels like celebrating the vibrant life of spring and summer.” —Gail Oversteg, head of beverage, Panzano, Denver

“My favorite bargain rosé is The Palm by Whispering Angel. A fresh and fruity dry rosé made from Grenache, Cinsault, and Carignan from Provence in the south of France. It is dry, but the ripe fruit notes give it a lush feel. The label is also really cute. I don’t buy wine for packaging, but it certainly doesn’t hurt.” —Lily Stagg, sommelier and manager, MaMou, New Orleans

“We’ve been serving Cleto Chiarli’s Sparkling Rosé de Noir since we opened Rossoblu. It’s a crowd favorite with its clean and crisp use of the Lambrusco grape, Grasparossa. [It shows] notes of strawberry, melon, [and] citrus. I’m [also] in love with female winemaker Filipa Pato from Portugal. You have to watch her on Instagram and learn more about the indigenous varietals such as Baga and Bical, and the biodynamic methods to create the most delicious Sparkling Brut Rosé.” —Dina Samson, owner, Rossoblu and Superfine Playa, Los Angeles

“Aside from the usual suspects from the Provence region of France, the one that lives in my fridge most often is Lorenza Rosé, a Californian delight that is always ready to dance at any time of the day and any time of the year. Wild strawberry, rhubarb, grapefruit, and dry; just perfect.” —Eduardo Dingler, sommelier, vice president of wine access, wine/spirits consultant, Kembara and Makoto Vail, Phoenix, Ariz. and Vail, Colo.

“Ami-Ami Vin Rosé is a refrigerator staple! A crisp, refreshing rosé of Syrah and Malbec from the south of France made by eighth-generation winegrowers. Bag-in-box packaging slashes your carbon footprint and keeps the wine fresh for weeks. Not to mention, it’s a whole magnum of crushable wine for $30!” —Laurel Livezey, head sommelier & wine program manager, Little Saint, Healdsburg, Calif.

“For a rosé I typically lean towards Domaine de Fontsainte from Corbières. It’s a pale style rosé made from Grenache. It’s an incredibly versatile wine. You can drink it on its own or pair it with various foods.” —Renato Bringas, general manager and sommelier, Andiron, Houston

“The hands-down [bargain rosés] are from Vinho Verde. Wines from that region are generally very approachable, fun, young, and fresh, with just a hint of naturally occurring spritz because of the production method. As a bonus, they are also relatively low in alcohol which makes them fantastic at any time of day. Red berries and citrus zest dominate the best ones; my go-to is Broadbent Vinho Verde Rosé,​ which is widely distributed and on many shelves for less than $10.” —Eamon McCormick, general manager of beverage, Pendry San Diego, San Diego

“2022 Saraja Isola dei Nuraghi Istade IGT Rosato. [Made with] 100 percent Cannonau (Grenache) from the island of Sardinia. The wine is beautiful, refreshing, [and] tasty. Gorgeous color with a lot of freshness and a nose of red berries, stone fruit, and roses. Simply delicious.” —Antonio Fuentes, manager and wine buyer, Zanti Cucina Italiana at River Oaks, Houston

“Miraval Rosé​ is truly an exceptional wine, [but] Studio by Miraval is a more affordable spin-off version of its famous big brother. It is still wonderful, elegant, aromatic and represents [the] dry, crisp Provence style exceptionally well. You can enjoy a bottle of Studio for about $16. It will give you an amazing explosion of citrus fruit, flowers, cherry blossoms, and freshness. Its elegance and minerality come from a balanced blend of Cinsault and Tibouren which are accentuated by the winery’s terroir with close proximity to the Mediterranean Sea.” —Irena Jones, sommelier and bar manager, Spain Wine Bar, Ocean City, Md.

