Over the past few years, rosé has grown into a vast category, representing a range of colors, grape varieties, and regions, but there’s no denying that French rosé still sets the standard.

Of course we’re talking about the refreshing, pale style from Provence, typically packaged in a chic, fashion-forward bottle. (Imagine something that would look good resting on the table at a Mediterranean beach club.) Several large estates dominate this category in the U.S. market, and have largely become go-to summer staples for pool parties and beach hangs alike. But out of the big brands, which deliver the most in terms of flavor profile? We tasted seven of the top-selling French rosés that you can find on store shelves to determine which is the most worthy of filling your cooler this summer.

While you can check out our list of the 30 best rosés for 2024 to explore the full scope of what rosé has to offer in the current market, this list focuses on the most popular French bottles. Read on for a detailed ranking of seven of the top bottles from France.

7. La Vieille Ferme Rosé

This rosé from the Famille Perrin estate in the Rhône Valley is one of the most budget-friendly bottles out there. It has notes of crisp apples and peaches with a chalky finish. The fruit notes lack intensity compared to some of the other bottles on this list, but is an easy-drinking bottle for under $10.

Average price: $9

6. Château Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé

Château Miraval has had a bit of a bumpy ride through its association with the Brangelina breakup, but this iconic bottle from Provence is still going strong. The nose is a bit muted, but the palate has notes of red berries and minerals.

Average price: $24

5. Château Minuty M Rosé

Château Minuty is a quintessential Provence estate. Situated between the sea and the rolling hills on the peninsula of Saint-Tropez, these wines always evoke sun-kissed, Mediterranean vibes. This is one of the more accessible bottles in their lineup that falls in the $20 range. The fruit notes are subtle, but this bottle delivers on those chalky, mineral characteristics that Provence is known for.

Average price: $20

4. Domaines Ott By Ott Rosé

Domaines Ott is another historic estate in this area. The By Ott rosé comes from Château de Selle, which was the first property acquired by Marcel Ott in 1912. This wine offers notes of apricots and white peaches on the nose, with zippy acidity and a saline minerality on the palate.

Average price: $24

3. Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses Rosé

This bottle captures the style and vibe of a Provence rosé — but it actually hails from a different region in southern France: Languedoc. This blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Cinsault offers notes of white flowers and honeydew melon on the nose, with delicate notes of white peaches and cream on the palate. Plus, the bottom of the bottle is an elaborately designed glass rose, which makes it a fun one to show off with friends.

Average price: $16

2. The Beach Rosé by Whispering Angel

If you’re wondering why this bottle looks familiar to you, it used to be called The Palm. But now Whispering Angel has re-released the brand as The Beach with a very similar label. This Whispering Angel spinoff is obviously meant to appeal to those seaside moments, and we agree this wine is perfect for the job. It has subtle berry and peach flavors with a bit of a saccharine finish.

Average price: $18

1. Whispering Angel Rosé

Château d’Esclans’ Whispering Angel bottling is one of the world’s most iconic rosés for a reason. It’s a classic blend of Grenache, Cinsault, and Vermentino (locally known as Rolle) that leads to a vibrant pink color. It has notes of fresh berries and peaches with a subtle chalky minerality on the palate.

Average price: $25